A small crowd gathered at REACH Inc. in Klamath Falls to honor its founder, Zelda Langdale, by dedicating the facility's training center to her.
There were speeches, videos, tears, and even a cake with a photo of Zelda on top. Everyone shared stories of Langdale’s career, which she spent helping people with disabilities.
“Today, we not only want to honor Zelda as our founder, but we also want to recognize her lifetime of achievements,” said Ron Moe, REACH’s president.
Many of the speeches recalled REACH’s humble beginning in the 1970s.
“She opened a storefront facility, with no budget and no phone. She would take messages from the bar next door,” said Larry Green, the previous president of REACH.
“Because there was no phone, calls would come into the bar and patrons would come over, often with a beer in hand, and say, ‘Zelda, you’ve got a phone call.’” Moe recalled with a smile.
“Those were the days that we build character, in the program and everyone who was involved. It was a time of laughter of days filled with activity and feelings of accomplishment,” Moe said.
Tim Kral read a poem he wrote entitled, “Zelda: A Thank You.”
It praised Langdale for her relentless passion for helping those with disabilities all over the country.
“She stayed levelheaded in that sometimes silly world, as budgets ballooned and ‘be like business’ became the mantra, she never let us forget why, and for who, we were here,” the poem concluded.
The video presentation took viewers through Langdale’s career, from founding REACH, then called Klamath Work Activity Center, to working with Oregon Rehabilitation Association, and the National Industries for the Severely Handicapped.
“In the history of REACH, it is difficult to distinguish fact from legend,” the narrator said over images of Langdale. “One thing is certain. Zelda Langdale is a disability services pioneer, legend, and founder of REACH.”
“On behalf of the board of directors, our entire staff, and the many thousands of people whose lives you have enhanced, thank you Zelda, for being the person who was willing to go where none had gone, and leave clear tracks for us to follow,” Moe said.
“Zelda Langdale, thank you for changing the world,” Moe concluded. Langdale was presented with flowers and a certificate commemorating her as the founder of REACH.
“I did not do this alone,” Langdale said as she accepted the certificate. She thanked her family, the community, her friends, REACH’s board, and the bar that used to take her messages.
“I’m totally overwhelmed and totally grateful. Aren’t I lucky to have all these friends? But I have to say over and over again, Klamath County was incredibly supportive,” Langdale told the H&N after the speeches had concluded and the crowd was moving toward the light lunch provided by REACH.
“Everything that happened was because of the community and the people that lived in it,” she said.