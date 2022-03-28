TEXAS TOP 10 MOST WANTED FUGITIVE SPOTTED IN SOUTHERN OREGON, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS (PHOTO)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) is on the lookout for one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives after he was recently spotted in the Southern Oregon area. James Mark Bishop, a noncompliant registered sex offender, is currently wanted out of Texas for continuous sexual assault of a child, and in Oklahoma for probation violations for an original charge of knowingly downloading child pornography.
Bishop is a former law enforcement officer with prior military experience and extensive martial arts training. He is considered armed and dangerous and has made previous statements that he will not go back to prison. Bishop is likely using an alias. He is a 50-year-old white male 6’1” and 245 lbs. with a bald head and blue eyes.
Bishop has no known ties to Oregon, but PNVOTF investigators believe he may be working security or other jobs for a marijuana grow or processing facility in Southern Oregon or Northern California. He was last known to be driving a red 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with Texas plate HLW6688. The vehicle has been fortified with a grill guard and other accessories to assist in eluding law enforcement and living off the grid. It is possible that he has switched license plates and or painted the vehicle.
If you know of Bishop’s whereabouts, do not approach. Call the JCSO tip line at (541) 774-8333. If your tip leads to an arrest a reward is being offered of up to $8500.
PNVOTF includes personnel from the United States Marshals Service, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Central Point Police Department. The task force specializes in locating and arresting fugitives wanted for offenses including, but not limited to, murder, assault, sex crimes, failure to register as a sex offender, firearm violations, and probation violations.