This weekend, the Klamath County Event Center is a ninja playground. Athletes from the television series “American Ninja Warriors” are in Klamath Falls to host an obstacle course that kids and adults can maneuver their way across, culminating in Saturday night's competition with a $500 cash award.
The Ninja Coalition, which represents five of the top athletes from the show, sets up obstacle course events in cities around the country. This weekend, they set up right here in Klamath Falls, and people came out to try the famously difficult course for themselves.
Sara Irvine is the owner of Impressions Design, a local marketing company that has had a relationship with the Ninja Coalition in the past. She reached out to them to schedule this event, hoping to bring people into Klamath for a unique event. And, she said, it worked.
“We’ve had people who have flown in from Colorado, North Carolina, Las Vegas, Arizona, to compete in the event (Saturday) night,” Sara Irvine said. “It’s been a really fun partnership, we feel really blessed.”
Try it out
Kristen and Casey Grimes have two kids who were out on the obstacle course Friday afternoon. Kristen Grimes said she and her family are big fans of the show.
“I think it’s a lot of fun, just because we see everybody doing it on the show, and to be able to actually try to do it and see how hard it actually is, is great,” she said.
Kristen Grimes said her family was excited to see the Ninjas, who they watch on the show, in real life. Daniel Gil and Jonathan Horton were brought by the Ninja Coalition to the event, and they both have a history on the show.
Gil is a five-time national finalist on "American Ninja Warrior" from Houston. He said he’s been an athlete all his life, and was introduced to the world of obstacle courses at a gym he frequented in Houston.
Horton is the other Ninja athlete at the event. To fans of the Olympics, Horton might look familiar – he has been a gymnast for 28 years, and competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. After he retired from gymnastics, he auditioned for "American Ninja Warrior," and, like Gil, he has been on the show for five years.
Sworn to secrecy
The "American Ninja Warrior" television show doesn’t always have a grand champion – only one person has completed the difficult obstacle course and secured the $1 million prize since it premiered in 2009. But Gil and Horton said there will be a winner on the current season.
“We can’t tell you who, we’re sworn to secrecy,” Horton said.
Gil and Horton said they’ve loved interacting with fans at the Klamath event.
“People here are super excited about the show,” Gil said. “To get to come to a town that otherwise might not have celebrity Ninjas come visit is really cool for us.”
DeAna Middleton, who is a graphic designer at Impressions Design, is helping to run the event. She thinks Klamath Falls would be a great place for a Ninja Warriors gym, permanent gyms based on the show’s obstacle course. There isn’t one in Oregon – yet.
“I haven’t seen this many smiling faces in a long time,” Middleton said. “I want them to open up a gym now. Think of what our kids could do.”
In the meantime, Irving said she thinks this has been great for the Klamath Falls community.
“The more people that realize how awesome Klamath Falls is, and get to experience it with something that’s a national brand like American Ninja Warriors, the more they’re going to come back here,” she said. “I think you just have to see Klamath Falls to fall in love with it.”