No one is happier Scotty Burge made the decision to play one final season of college basketball than he is.
The affable 24-year-old from Zillah, Washington, was unsure whether the current season would happen since Burge had completed his bachelor’s degree work by the end of the 2021 spring term.
Burge was unsure of his future.
He knew he was interested in physical therapy, and Oregon Tech was working on developing a program where he could continue his education toward a master’s degree in that area of study.
The program, however, still is being developed.
Work was a possibility.
The chance to play one final season remained.
He decided to come back and is working on his master’s degree in allied health services and management, one of several graduate students throughout the Cascade Collegiate Conference since players who were shorted the 2020-2021 season were allowed one additional year of competition.
“A lot of it,” Burge said of returning for a final season with the Hustlin’ Owls, “was not having a normal senior season, or the way to go out.”
Still, he was not sure about playing again.
“I was the last one to decide to play (again). The others (fellow seniors Garret Albrecht, Kellen Gerig and Harrison Steiger) all had said they were going to come back. Having them all decide to play was a big factor for me coming back,” Burge said.
“This season makes sense because I can get a master’s degree and have part of it paid for, and get another season of basketball,” he said.
Most of his classes are online, which is not an issue for one of Tech’s standout guards who played on the 2019 team which finished second in the NAIA Division II men’s national basketball tournament and was poised for another quality finish in 2020 when the tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was cut short because of Covid 19 concerns.
Knowing the current team had the potential, with its returning veterans and a group of talented newcomers, to be in contention for another conference championship helped.
“I had high hopes for this group,” Burge said of the Hustlin’ Owls who reeled off 12 straight wins to open conference play after a shaky 2-5 start to the season when injuries forced veterans to the sidelines and freshmen to step up and make varsity-level plays.
“It’s not really that different a group from the guys we had,” Burge said, “just what I was doing in school. This is the deepest team I’ve ever been on.
“There were a few questions here and there, but I thought: ‘Why not?’”
He has been a steady leader for the Hustlin’ Owls, who, again, challenged for the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season title and berth in the revamped NAIA national championships.
Burge has developed into a solid three-point shooter and is making almost half of his long-range attempts in a part of the game where 38-40 percent is considered good.
More importantly in steady leadership is his almost 4-to-1 ratio of assists-to-turnovers. In his career, he has an unheard of, brilliant 3-to-1 ratio of assists-to-turnovers, a key to Oregon Tech’s efforts to gain national ranking in the NAIA, which has ditched its previous two division format, a move which has altered the way the national tournament will be contested this season.
There now will be 64 teams in the competition, at 16 different sites. The 16 site winners will advance to Kansas City, Missouri, for the finals. Burge would have loved to see Oregon Tech serve as one of the 16 host sites as a way to conclude a career in which he has endeared himself to Hustlin’ Owl fans.
Tech will travel, instead.
As the oldest player on the team, he will offer advice if any of the younger players have questions, but said there have not been that many questions from teammates.
Along with junior Joey Potts, Burge is 6-to-7 hours from home, making the two the furthest away from Klamath Falls, with exceptions senior Lachlan McKimm from Sydney, Australia, and freshman Bastian Maerz from Rosenheim, Germany.
Burge understands being away from home.
Still, he has relished his time at Oregon Tech, which includes a 2019 regular season Cascade Collegiate Conference championship to go with that season’s national tournament runner-up finish, one of five title-game appearances by the Hustlin’ Owls.
What is different is being the first graduate student to play for Tech.
It is something, he said, which could happen more often, too, since many of the players who received an extra season because of the Covid extension could play a fifth year of basketball while working on a master’s degree.
“I would tell them to go for it,” Burge said. “Get as much education as you can get while you have the chance. With the Covid thing, I see more guys doing it. It’s an advantage to pursue a graduate degree while getting some of it paid for.”
He said at least two players on the current team, possibly more, could join him in making a final season a reality.
Steve Matthies is the sports editor emeritus of the Klamath Falls Herald and News, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.
YAKIMA VALLEY LOOK
Scott Burge is not the only player from the Yakima Valley to make an impact on Oregon Tech basketball.
Joel Yellow Owl, who like Burge played at Zillah High School, had a brilliant career before Burge joined the program.
Then, senior Kellen Gerig from Bieber, California, has given the Yakima Valley another connection to the Hustlin’ Owls.
Gerig’s father, Bryan, played at Central Washington University where he met his wife Shannon, whose family hails from the Mabton area.