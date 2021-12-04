The Oregon Tech women's basketball team suffered their third-straight loss on Saturday, falling to Eastern Oregon in a 90-84 loss at Danny Miles Court.
EOU's Sailor Liefke tore up the Lady Owls' defense for a game-high 38 points.
After a five-game tear to start the season, Tech has dropped its first three Cascade Collegiate Conference matchups.
Even in defeat, three Owls reached double figures. Freshman Shelby Blodgett registered a double-double off the bench, dropping 24 points while grabbing 10 boards. Maddyson Tull put up 21 points while Kristin Farrell added 15.
The Mountaineers bested the Owls in the takeaway department. EOU made 13 steals — six of which were courtesy of Liefke. Tech would total 16 turnovers on the afternoon while Eastern Oregon had just eight.
Tech will get a chance to stop the slide with a couple of nonconference matchups this upcoming weekend in Vallejo, California in the Cal Maritime Crossover. On Friday, they take on UC-Merced and then Saturday they take on the California Maritime Academy — who the Owls routed earlier this year.
