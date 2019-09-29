Not completely satisfied with a Friday victory over Providence, the Oregon Tech women’s soccer side came back strong Saturday to blitz Carroll College of Helena, Mont., 3-0, on the OIT soccer field.
“We were hungry,” Amanda Seward, who scored her fifth of the season to cap the win, said.
“(Friday’s win) was not ideal for us. We didn’t want to accept that as a team, so came out hungry,” Amy Morikawa said.
Just as it had done the day before, OIT dominated the action Saturday and was able to put seven of its 17 shots on goal.
Haley Janky gave Tech the lead against Carroll late in the first half, off an assist from Salyna Blue.
OIT peppered Carroll in the second half before Nyah Kendall scored her season team-high sixth goal, again on an assist from Blue.
Seward, who scored three times over the weekend, capped the scoring about 5½ minutes after Kendall scored.
“We had one of the toughest preseasons in the NAIA, and when we left Idaho, we were not happy,” Morikawa said of the Hustlin’ Owls, now 2-0-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play, and 5-2-2 overall.
“We know that when we don’t play the way we are capable of, we come out hungry,” she said.
“The ladies came out with energy and focus,” coach Brandon Porter said. “Carroll is a quality side, so to come away with a shutout win is a fantastic result for the team.”
TECH TALK
n Carroll College tied Eastern Oregon for the league championship a year ago.
n The Saints were held to eight shots, five on goal, and OIT goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr had no trouble handling any ball that came close to her.
n Carroll fell to 1-3 in league play this season, and is 4-4-1 overall.
n Tech travels to Billings, Mont., for a Friday match at Rocky Mountain College, and then will complete the two-match road swing at Walla Walla University next Sunday.