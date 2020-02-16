Oregon Tech relied on two of its strongest game points Saturday — solid fourth-quarter efforts and strong bench play.
Both were crucial for the Hustlin’ Owls, who trailed going into the fourth period against stubborn Walla Walla University.
In the end, a 24-5 effort in the last period powered Tech to a 64-50 Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball victory which kept OIT’s hopes of a home court game in the first round of the league playoffs which will begin later this month.
After an ugly first quarter during which OIT and WWU combined to shoot 3-for-29 from the floor, the Wolves began to take control of the game. Walla Walla would eventually hold a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.
Tech held its biggest lead at the final buzzer.
The Hustlin’ Owls now are 11-7 in the league and tied with Corban with two games to play.
Saturday’s win was just another in which OIT put teams away in the final 10 minutes of play.
As they have all season, the Hustlin’ Owls relied on their nonstarters for key minutes and efforts, and Tech held a 21-0 edge in points scored from those players.
As OIT had in its Friday win over Walla Walla, it held a solid advantage in rebounds, 44-32, and outscored the Wolves in the paint, 28-18.
In the end, clutch free-throw shooting sealed the win as OIT upped its season record to 17-11.
“That was the toughest of games,” OIT coach Scott Meredith said. “Coach (Paul) Starkebaum has done a tremendous job with this team. We struggled throughout the first half to get anything going offensively.
“We took better care of the ball in the second half and found the combination that got us going. Our team showed a lot of composure throughout.”
TECH TALK
n OIT will take its 11-7 league record into home games next weekend against Warner Pacific and Multnomah universities. Friday’s game against WPU is Tech’s annual Black Out for Hunger game.
n Corban is 11-7 in the league and plays Eastern Oregon and The College of Idaho next weekend, with both games in Salem.
n Should the two teams tie for fourth place, and a home game, OIT would hold the tiebreaker since the Hustlin’ Owls swept Corban during the season.
— Saturday, Abby Kreiser scored 15 points and had six assists to lead OIT, while Makaila Napoleon finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Kreiser, Amanda Constant and Courtney Clemmer all had five Tech rebounds.
— Carolina Montes and Jacqualine Saucedo both scored 16 Walla Walla points Saturday, and both had a game-high eight rebounds.
— Saturday’s game had five lead changes and was tied twice.