The Oregon Tech women split their final two regular season home games of the year to stay in a seeding dog fight in the middle of the conference standings.
First on Friday, the Lady Owls dispatched Multnomah 75-59 in a dominant victory.
Freshmen Olivia Sprague and Shelby Blodgett led the Owls in scoring with 15 points each. Blodgett also led the way with 11 rebounds to get the double-double.
Sophomore Maddyson Tull scored 14 points and senior point guard Abby Kreiser added 13.
During Saturday’s Senior Day, spectators at Danny Miles Court certainly got their money’s worth in a high-scoring, 91-90 overtime loss against Warner Pacific.
The game went an extra frame after Warner Pacific tied the game at 80 in the final minute of regulation. The Knights overtook Tech in the last minute of overtime to hand the Owls their second OT loss of the week. Tech is 0-4 in overtime games this season.
In her final regular season game at Danny Miles Court, Kreiser — Tech’s lone senior — scored her 1,000th point as an Owl. She also made 3-of-4 3-point shots on the night to help reach her 13-point total. Kreiser also racked up nine assists.
Junior Kristin Farrell led all players in scoring thanks to an incredible 8-for-11 shooting effort from deep. Farrell would finish with 25 points. Tull would also contribute 14 points.
The freshman Blodgett scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her third straight double-double. She has eight on the year.
Standings watch
The Lady Owls (18-9, 11-9 CCC) sit in fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. They share the same conference record with Warner Pacific (13-12, 11-9).
The eight conference teams that will play in the end-of-season CCC tournament have already qualified for their berths but will determine seeding in the last week of the regular season.
Should the current standings hold, Tech would be playing a fourth-seeded Bushnell.
Tech’s final two games will feature a strange bit of variety. First on Friday they travel to face last place Walla Walla (2-25, 1-19) before heading Lewis-Clark State (23-3, 17-3) on Saturday. LC-State is locked in a first-place tie with Southern Oregon.