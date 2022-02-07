After starting 2022 on a six-game win streak, the Lady Owls have gone an even 3-3 over their past six games to sit in fifth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
With five games to go, Tech (17-7, 10-7 CCC) is mathematically still in striking distance to catch league-leading Lewis-Clark State (20-3, 14-3) but likely the Owls will be hoping for an opportunity to improve their seeding for the upcoming conference tournament in a couple weeks.
They’ll get a great opportunity on Tuesday when Southern Oregon (21-4, 14-3) visits Danny Miles Court for a rivalry matchup set during OIT’s annual Pink Out game.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow. The 11th annual Pink Out — presented by Sky Lakes Breast Health Services — is a tribute to former Oregon Tech President Martha Anne Dow and is intended to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.
Tech will likely have their work cut for them against an SOU team that has won their last four games and is tied for conference first place.
In CCC play, Southern Oregon has sported the conference’s best defense, holding their opponents to just 54.3 points per game.
They do that by forcing turnovers. The Raiders average a conference-high 13.6 steals per game and their conference opponents average 23.5 turnovers per contest. Senior forward Syd’Nee Fryer is arguably their chief thief as she averages a conference-leading 3.1 steals per game.
Tech on the other hand has the conference’s third-best offense in scoring average (71.6 ppg).
Having the conference leader in field goal percentage in sophomore Maddyson Tull (56.8 percent) and the assist leader in senior Abby Kreiser (6.5 assists per game) goes a long way. The Owls have also gotten consistent production from freshmen — and high school teammates — Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague.
The Owls will also be out for revenge as SOU downed Tech in an 81-65 faceoff in Ashland back in November.
Big picture
The top eight teams in the conference make it to the conference tournament — where the CCC’s second automatic berth in the NAIA national tourney will be up for grabs.
At fifth place, Tech faces an uphill battle to improve their seeding. Fourth-place Bushnell (16-10, 13-5) is three games ahead of the Owls in the standings and Tech fell to the Beacons last Friday.
Most likely, OIT will be fending off challengers for their fifth-place perch. Which would set up this Saturday’s matchup against Warner Pacific — who currently sit in sixth place with a similar record to Tech — as one to certainly keep an eye on after the SOU showdown.
After SOU
On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Tech will host Multnomah for Black Out for Hunger night and then Saturday at 3 p.m., OIT faces Warner Pacific for Senior Night during the final regular season home game at Danny Miles Court.
Tech finishes the regular season on the road first at Walla Walla on Feb. 18 followed by a trip to No. 22 Lewis-Clark State on Feb. 19. The conference tournament is scheduled to start on Feb. 22.