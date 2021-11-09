The Oregon Tech volleyball team managed to hold off Lewis-Clark State in four sets to win its conference quarterfinal, 3-1.
The Tuesday night win at Danny Miles Court means the third-seeded Owls are through to the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s semifinals and are slated to face second-seeded Eastern Oregon University at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Salem. Every win this year is also history-made for this year’s volleyball Owls, who are Oregon Tech’s winningest team in school history.
“We’ll take a deep breath, take tomorrow off, try to regroup and get focused for a really good team on Friday night,” said Ken Murczek, OIT’s head coach.
The Owls had won both of their regular season meetings against the LC State Warriors, but neither side could separate from the other in a back-and-forth opening set.
Tech had to work hard to overcome an 11-error frame. When their offense was working, junior Kaylin Talonen and senior Faith Houck-Wylie teed off on the Lewis-Clark defense, as both finished the set with 4 kills each, Tech managed to pull away late in the frame, winning 25-21 after a serve from the Warriors went long. Freshman middle blocker Kate Hicks spent much of the game at the net where she helped out on two momentum-swinging blocks.
The second set was tight like the first but with Lewis-Clark leading throughout much of the frame. Six times, Tech tied the set only to be knocked back. Finally with the game at 20-20, OIT senior Lindsey Sampson served up a ball that just clipped the tape and was subsequently mishandled by the Warriors’ defense.
It would prove to be not enough as two attacking errors by the Owls would hand the lead back to LC State who would finish the set off 25-23 on a kill from junior Carli Bernston. Bernston was consistently a threat for the Owls. She finished the second set already in double-digit kills with 10.
The Owls wouldn’t be fooled twice and Murczek said he made a few changes after the second-set loss. He switched out his setters, subbing in Brooke Cassidy for Courtney Isom, to see if the change would ignite the offense.
“Brooke gave us a really great, great, great spark off the bench,” Murczek said. “Her tempo is really connected with the hitters.”
Tech came out hammering in the third frame, opening with an 8-2 lead built on the back of four blocks — two of them by Hicks. Talonen and freshman Molly Grace would heat up as well. Talonen got in on the block party with two blocks of her own while adding 6 of her 16 game-high total kills in the frame, while Grace added 3. Tech won the set by 14 while forcing the Warriors to a negative hitting percentage for the frame.
The fourth and final frame was as tight as the first two. The Owls stayed in the driver’s seat. Late in the frame, LC State got as close as 19-18 before a couple of thunderous kills from Grace gave Tech some breathing room. With a roaring student section behind them, the Owls won the game, match and round with a 25-22 score in the final frame.
Tech libero Aubrey Kievit was a diving, dig machine as she totaled up a game-high 20 digs. Both freshmen Grace and Hicks had strong performances as the former finished third on the team in kills with 9 while the latter led in the block department with 5 total.
Murczek said Grace came in off the bench and “really bailed us out tonight” while Hicks “did a nice job as a freshman and blocked some balls and got up early.”
“It was fun to see the freshmen kind of contribute tonight in a match that, you know, we’re trying to keep our season alive,” Murczek said.
Tech will look to continue to do just that when they face an Eastern Oregon team that got a first-round bye and will be hungry for revenge after the Owls upset them at Danny Miles Court a couple weeks ago. Should Tech win again, they’ll head to a conference championship game, also in Salem, on Saturday, where they would play for a trip to the national tournament.
“I’m sure they’re gonna want to pay us back after what we did to them two weeks ago,” Murczek said.”But hey, that’s the fun part, right?”