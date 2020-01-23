When Oregon Tech begins the track and field season this weekend, the main goal early on will be to qualify as many individuals as possible for the NAIA indoor national championships.
After that, will be the addition of the outdoor season.
“We have a good core group for indoor (track and field),” head coach Jack Kegg says, noting: “We have those good girls from cross (country). With the men, we’re really shooting more for outdoors and have a lot of new kids.”
Tech will open with six entries this weekend when it competes at Boise State University.
The major emphasis will be qualifying individuals for the national championships March 6-7 in Brookings, S.D., where OIT has several returning athletes. The women placed seventh as a team a year ago.
“One of the highlights should be Danielle DeCastro, who was second in the 1K last year, and is the highest returning place winner in the event this year,” Kegg says of the senior who appears stronger and ready to go.
“There are some very good young girls in the event, and Danielle will be in the hunt.”
She and Cindy Reed were both second a year ago at the indoor championships, and OIT is looking for its first individual track champion. All of Tech’s other champions have been in field events or multievents.
Kegg also is hopeful the distance medley relay team will do well this year.
“We finished fifth last year, and dropped the baton,” Kegg says. Reed, Amber VonEssen and Delani Dietrich all return.
Among the newer OIT women on the track and field roster is Aarika Brooks, and Kegg says she has all of the tools to be a standout heptathlete.
For the men, Henley graduate Chris Ramirez in the 1K and pole vaulter Hunter Drops both have been to the indoor nationals, and both are capable of turning in All-American efforts. Ramirez had one of the top qualifying times in his event last year, and Drops is a two-time outdoor All-American in his event.
Two others who could be strong for the men are transfer Thomas Dodgen, who graduated from Big Valley High School, and Mazama grad Angel Valdez. Dodgen should score in the jumps and could be solid in the decathlon, while Valdez has worked hard and is solid in the 400.
“I don’t see us doing more for indoors,” Kegg says. “We’ll go outdoors and take a look. We have some individuals who could have an impact for us during the outdoor season. We have a lot of good, upper-class guys, and we brought in some good young guys.”
Senior Donnie Pate is among the upperclassmen who return, and he holds the OIT record in the 60-meter dash.
Among the women expected to be standouts when the outdoor season begins toward the end of February are javelin thrower Alex Conley from Lakeview and hammer thrower Madison Rice from Klamath Union.
Conley was second in the outdoor javelin last year as a freshman, and came within one inch of winning the title.
One individual who will likely not see indoor action is All-American cross country runner Mark French. He still is coming off an injury which cost him one season, and the focus for him will be to gain All-American honors in the 5K outdoors.
DeCastro (1,000 meters), VonEssen (600 meters), Reed (5K) and the distance medley relay team all set school records on the way to reaching the national indoor championships a year ago for the OIT women.
Jasmine James (triple jump), Allison Young (shot put) and the 4x400 relay team also set school indoor records for the women last year.
Pate (100), Ramirez (1K), Victor Rios (5K) and the distance medley relay team set school indoor records for OIT last season.