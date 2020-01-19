Short-handed Oregon Tech still wanted to run the floor.
“The game plan was to run the ball, but if we needed a rest, walk the ball upcourt,” senior Mitchell Fink said after he set a school record, came ominously close to a triple-double and the Hustlin’ Owls emerged with a 99-88 win over Corban University Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
“We did a great job,” coach Justin Parnell said. “We have had three straight strong offensive efforts, where we were efficient. Harrison Steiger has raised his level of play with us short-handed.”
With Kaison Faust and Tyler Hieb joining Kellen Gerig on the sidelines, OIT fans showed concern when Seth Erickson came out for the second half with his left hand heavily wrapped. His status remains unknown until his hand is x-rayed.
Steiger joined Fink with a 25-point effort Saturday as Tech pushed its Cascade Collegiate Conference record to 6-3. Erickson added 18 points in a game in which there was but one lead change.
Jason Smarr opened the scoring with a three-point basket for Corban, which fell to 3-8 in league play.
The lead lasted 32 seconds before Erickson tied the score with a three. Scotty Burge then nailed a three on OIT’s next possession to give the Hustlin’ Owls a lead they would not surrender.
“We wanted to tune into our toughness, and we wanted that to include winning the battle for rebounds,” Fink said, and OIT held a 44-29 edge in caroms as it pushed its season record to 16-3.
Among the players who helped with that was senior Jordan Henderson, who scored nine points for the second straight night and finished the weekend with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“Like I’ve said, I was staying ready for when my number was called,” Henderson said.
He, Garret Albrecht, Matt Van Tassell and Lachlan McKimm have been thrust into a four-player rotation for OIT, which has worked well over the last couple of games.
“(The rotation) makes guys like me have to step up and adapt to a new role,” Henderson said. “We have to make sure our bigs, when we go inside, be strong to take the ball to the basket stronger, have that toughness.”
Tech will need that since the Hustlin’ Owls play at Eastern Oregon Friday and The College of Idaho next Saturday.
Once thing OIT will not have to worry about is Fink chasing the school record for career assists.
The senior, who also had eight rebounds Saturday, has eight assists against Corban to move past All-American Todd Matthews as Tech’s career assist leader. Fink was greeted in the locker room with a video message from Matthews to congratulate him on the record.
“I have had a lot of teammate who have made a lot of shots,” Fink said, “and I have to thank coaches who trusted me.
“That is a big accomplishment for Mitch, and OIT has had a number of great point guards,” Parnell said.
After this next trip, Tech will return home and play seven of its final nine games at Danny Miles Court, starting with a Jan. 29 game against Northwest University and a Feb. 1 contest against Evergreen State, the latter of which will serve as the 11th annual OIT Pinkout.