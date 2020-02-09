REDDING — Two runs in the fifth inning Saturday lifted Oregon Tech to a 2-1 win over Simpson University and gave the Hustlin’ Owls a split of their doubleheader. NCAA Division II Dominican University later handed Tech its first loss of the season, 11-1.
Sarah Abramson pitched a five-hitter, walked one and struck out three for Tech in the opening-game win in a contest between teams ranked in the NAIA preseason softball poll.
Krista Ward’s ground out brought home Olivia Leathlean in the fifth inning to tie the score, and then gave Tech the lead when she scored on a Shelby Hotchkiss sacrifice fly.
Neenah Pangilinan and Baylee Wyscaver both doubled for OIT in the Simpson win, while Kaila Mick had a single.
In the second game, Dominican snapped a 1-1 tie with six runs in the fourth inning, and were fueled in the game by Ebony Garza who hit a triple and double for the Penguins, Peyton Mott with a triple and winning pitcher Alyssa Waltman a double.
Pangilinan doubled and singled for OIT, which now is 3-1 on the season. Brianna Griffiths, McKenna Armantrout, Mackenzie Driscoll and Wyscaver each hit a single for Tech.
OIT meets Simpson in a doubleheader today.
Baseball
Jessup sweeps Tech
LINCOLN, Calif. — William Jessup busted loose for 19 hits in the second game to complete its second straight doubleheader sweep of Oregon Tech, with the Warriors completing Saturday’s play with an 18-0 win over the Hustlin’ Owls.
In the first game, WJU scored 10 times in the sixth inning of a 16-5 victory to help the Warriors push their season record to 11-2.
Friday, the Warriors claimed wins of 4-2 and 8-3.
Saturday, the Warriors picked up two home runs and a double and methodically put Tech away during the first four innings of a game in which Alex Malcomb, Josiah Peterson and Hayden VanDeHey each hit a single for the Hustlin’ Owls, who fell to 2-8 on the season.
In the first game Saturday at McBean Park, the Warriors banged out 18 hits, including nine for extra bases of which two were home runs.
Tech had 11 hits in the opener, with Payton Harris and McKinnon Bennett each picking up three, while Micah Jio had two. Harris, Jio and Josh Overstreet each hit a double for the Hustlin’ Owls, who play another doubleheader at WJU today.
Friday, Tech held a 2-0 lead in the first game before Jose Luevano hit a three-run homer in the WJU fifth inning and the Warriors held on for the 4-2 win. Josh Overstreet and Emmett Covello each homered for OIT.
WJU then scored four times in the first inning of the second game Friday.
Andy Schubert doubled, while Malcolm and Covello both had two singles.