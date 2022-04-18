Overcoming an overnight storm that dumped four inches of snow on the Stilwell Stadium playing surface, the Oregon Tech softball team won the battle with Mother Nature and completed a series sweep of the University of Providence.
After an 86-minute delay at the start following a 4-hour marathon of field prep, the No. 2-ranked Lady Owls (38-7, 22-2 CCC) picked up 5-1 and 11-3 wins over the Argos to maintain their 2-game lead in the Cascade Conference standings. The victories helped Tech log their best 45-game start since the 2012.
“These ladies continue to prove their determination and focus — playing tough in cold weather,” said OIT head coach Greg Stewart.
Sarah Abramson tossed a complete game 3-hitter in Game 1, striking out seven batters in earning her 22nd win of the season – and her 21st-consecutive victory. She retired the first 10 batters in order, with the only blemish a fifth inning RBI double from the Argos (2-30, 1-22) Ryen Palmer.
Kennedy Jantzi got Tech on the board in the fourth, lining a leadoff solo homer over the centerfield wall. Back to back singles from Maggie Buckholz and Mckenzie Staub put runners on the corners, with Aubrie Businger delivering Buckholz from third with an RBI groundout.
OIT put the game away with a 3-run sixth — as Zoe Allen lined an RBI single, with Businger scoring on a double steal and Kaila Mick hooking an RBI double into the right field corner.
Jantzi and Staub led the Owls offense, each going 2-for-3 in the victory.
Tech wasted no time in Game 2, taking an 8-0 lead in the third inning and rolled to the run-rule win.
Jantzi keyed a 3-run first with an RBI double, while the Owls scored four unearned runs in the second, as an Argos error on a 2-out tag play prolonged the inning. A bases-loaded walk to Buckholz and a RBI hit-by-pitch to Staub made it 5-0, while a dropped line drive allowed two additional runs to score.
Lexi Klum made it 8-0 with one swing, a long solo homer to lead off the third. After UP cut the margin to 8-3 on a 3-run Alivia Atlee homer, OIT closed out the game in the fifth, as McKenna Armantrout roped an RBI double, followed by a walk-off 2-run homer from Kacie Schmidt.
Staub earned the win, walking just one batter and striking out five, with Armantrout going 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
“Our pitching and defense were really good again today and we got some timely hits,” Stewart said. “It was nice to see the middle of our lineup, especially Kennedy, perform well all weekend.”
OIT hits the road next weekend for a key 4-game series at Eastern Oregon.