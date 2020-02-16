ATHERTON, Calif. — Home runs by Mackenzie Driscoll and Aubrie Businger powered Oregon Tech to a 5-2 win over Menlo College Saturday and a split of the nonleague softball doubleheader. The Oaks outlasted Tech, 2-1 in nine innings, in the opener.
In the second-game win, Menlo scored in its first at bat, but Driscoll’s homer tied the score in the sixth inning. Businger hit a two-run homer as part of a three-run seventh-inning push by OIT to lift the Hustlin’ Owls to 6-2.
Emily McAdams, Neenah Pangilinan, McKenna Armantrout and Driscoll all had two hits in the game.
In the opener, Menlo scored with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to spoil a strong pitching performance from Sarah Abramson, who struck out 19 batters in the game before the Oaks finally won and pushed their record to 6-4.
The two teams return to the field at 11 a.m. today to complete the four-game series before OIT heads to Salem to open Cascade Collegiate Conference play next weekend at Corban University.
OIT Baseball
Marymount sweeps Tech
COMPTON, Calif. — Marymount University banged out eight extra-base hits among its 17 safeties Saturday and the Mariners posted a pair of nonleague baseball victories over Oregon Tech, winning 8-2 and 7-2.
In the first game, MU used a four-run third to snap a close game, one in which the Mariners scored five unearned runs.
Emmett Covello tripled, and Payton Harris doubled, for OIT in the opener as Tech tried to extend its modest winning streak. Micah Jio and McKinnon Bennett both hit two singles for the Hustlin’ Owls.
In the nightcap, Marymount scored four times in the first inning and held off Tech, which was limited to four hits. Josh Overstreet hit two singles and Alex Malcolm a double for Tech, which fell to 3-11 on the season.
The two teams play another doubleheader at 11 a.m. today.
Friday’s Games
OIT, LaSierra split DH
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — After a close, 9-7 loss at LaSierra University to open a three-day roadstand, Oregon Tech used home runs by Covello and Josiah Peterson to pace the Hustlin’ Owls to a 5-2 victory and snap a nine-game losing skid.
LSU won the opener, 9-7, in a slugfest.
The home team took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Peterson hit a three-run homer to give OIT its first lead of the weekend. It was his first of the season. Covello followed later in the game with his second homer of the year, a two-run shot in the sixth.
Both Peterson and Covello had two hits in the game.
In the opener, Jio, Covello and Harris each hit a double for OIT, but the Golden Eagles banged out six doubles to keep pressure on Tech. Jio and Covello both had two hits for Tech.