COMPTON, Calif. — Payton Harris, Josh Overstreet, Emmett Covello and Josiah Peterson all drove in runs as Oregon Tech scored five times in its final at bat Sunday in a come-from-behind, 13-12, baseball victory at Marymount University.
The host Mariners had won the opener, 7-6.
The win allowed OIT to go 2-4 on the long road trip, and the Hustlin’ Owls now are 4-12 on the season.
In Tech’s seventh-inning rally, McKinnon Bennett singled with one out, Alex Malcolm walked and Micah Jio singled to load the bases, and all would score to help OIT overcome a 10-8 deficit when the inning started.
Jio had four hits in the game, including one of four OIT doubles. Overstreet, Covello and Neal Rose also had doubles in the win. Malcolm, Covello and Peterson all had two hits as Tech picked up 14 safeties in the game.
In the Sunday opener, OIT rallied late and had the potential game-tying and game-leading run in scoring position when the contest ended.
Covello had three hits for OIT in the opener, while Bennett and Overstreet both had two. Covello had a triple and two doubles, while Overstreet hit a pair of solo home runs.
OIT has a weekend off before it travels to the University of British Columbia to begin NAIA West league play Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1.
Sunday Softball
Menlo sweeps Oregon Tech
ATHERTON, Calif. — Menlo College scored in the eighth inning Sunday to clip Oregon Tech, 3-2, and the Oaks went on to complete a rare nonleague sweep of the Hustlin’ Owls with a 7-3 win in the second game.
OIT took a 3-0 lead in the third inning of the second game, but Menlo came back to tie the score. The Oaks then would score in each of their final three at bats to drop Oregon Tech to 6-4 on the season.
McAdams, Aubrie Businger, Sarah Abramson and Olivia Lethlean each had one of OIT’s four hits in the game.
In the opener, Neenah Pangilinan hit a home run and double for OIT, while Emily McAdams, McKenna Armantrout and Kaila Mick all hit two singles, but the Hustlin’ Owls stranded 10 runners in the game.
The Hustlin’ Owls continue their travels over the weekend and head North for the first time this season to open Cascade Collegiate Conference play at Corban University. The first three games in the four-game series count in the league standings.