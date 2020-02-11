REDDING — Oregon Tech pushed its record against Simpson University to 3-0 after the Hustlin’ Owls swept a Sunday doubleheader, winning 8-7 in eight innings and 8-6.
Tech is 5-1 on the year.
In the opener.
Olivia Lethlean was placed on second base via the international softball rules for extra-inning games, moved to third base on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly by McKenna Armantrout.
Tech had held a 6-2 lead after three innings before the Red Hawks, who are favored to win the Cal-Pac championship and received votes in the NAIA national preseason softball poll, rallied to tie the score in their half of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Simpson had a runner placed at second base, sacrificed to third but was thrown out at home on a ground ball to help Tech hold the lead. The game ended on a strike out, one of six by OIT pitchers.
Brianna Griffiths hit a double and single to drive in three OIT runs in the opener, with Armantrout and Krista Ward also having two hits.
OIT struggled with an uncharacteristic five errors on defense, and its pitchers walked five batters to help Simpson, which fell to 4-5, score a trio of unearned runs in the contest.
In the second game, OIT jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead, was tied once but never trailed.
A 14-hit effort powered the Hustlin’ Owls to the win.
Neenah Pangilinan and Aubrie Businger both had three singles, Griffiths a double and single, and Armantrout and Mackenzie Driscoll a pair of singles for Tech, with Businger and Kaila Mick both driving in a pair of runs.
Five walks and four errors hurt OIT, which allowed three unearned runs.
OIT returns to action against Menlo College in Atherton, Calif., this next weekend to complete its nonleague, preseason schedule. Tech then will open Cascade Collegiate Conference play Feb. 21-22 at Corban, with its home openers Feb. 28-29 against The College of Idaho.