The Hustlin’ Owls split their final two home games of the year, slipping out of conference first place heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
On Friday, Tech fell to Multnomah 82-80, allowing the Lions to hang around and eventually take a late lead at the buzzer. Multnomah relied on an impressive 14-for-29 3-point shooting effort to keep the game close.
The Owls were led in scoring with 19 points from Kaison Faust. Joey Potts added 13 points off the bench and Garrett Albrecht scored a dozen. Tech won the rebound battle 51-28 and both Potts and Albrecht grabbed eight rebounds apiece.
Tech followed up the loss with a big 91-64 win over Warner-Pacific on Senior Day.
The Owls torched the nets, shooting 60.7 percent from the field. All five Tech seniors started the game and each found a way to make a mark on the scoresheet.
Harrison Steiger’s 15 points made him the highest scoring senior. Kellen Gerig added 12, Albrecht posted six plus Scotty Burge and Lachlan McKimm each scored five points.
Freshman Keegan Shivers led all Owls in scoring with 16 and the junior Faust also scored 12.
Standings watch
With just two conference games remaining, the College of Idaho (24-4, 18-2 CCC) has sole possession of Cascade Collegiate Conference first place.
Tech (20-8, 17-3) know they’ll at least finish in second as third-place Southern Oregon is four games back. While first place isn’t out of the question, the Owls will need the C of I to drop a game to have any chance.
Should the regular season end tomorrow, OIT would hold the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and take on a No. 7-seeded Eastern Oregon (16-12, 10-10) squad in the first round.
Next up, Tech goes on the road to face last place Walla Walla (4-23, 3-17) on Friday and then heads to Lewis-Clark State (19-9, 12-8) to finish the season on Saturday. LC-State are currently in a battle for fourth place.