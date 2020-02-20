KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech took one of the biggest jumps this week and moved up to No. 8 in the NAIA Division II men’s national basketball poll released Wednesday.
With its jump of four places, Tech gave the Cascade Collegiate Conference three of the top eight teams in the poll as voted upon by a panel of coaches from around the country. Additional polls are scheduled to be released Feb. 26 and March 4.
The final poll will be used to determine at-large berths to the national tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., March 10-17.
The Hustlin’ Owls went 3-0 last week, including a win over Southern Oregon.
The loss dropped the Raiders one spot to No. 7 this week.
Atop the poll is regular season Cascade Collegiate Conference champion College of Idaho.
OIT and SOU both host Warner Pacific and Multnomah this weekend.
For Tech, two wins likely would give it the No. 3 seed to the conference tournament. One SOU win will lock the Raiders into second place.
Northwest University, which locked up the final first-round home playoff game with its win Tuesday against Evergreen State, was among the teams to receive votes this week. The Eagles play at Walla Walla twice this weekend.
Every game in the league this weekend will affect the postseason, especially positions 5-8, and all four of those teams will travel in the first round for games Wednesday, Feb. 26.
CI plays at Northwest Christian and Corban this weekend, and the two host teams are in the battle for playoff positions. For the visiting Coyotes, they will make a bid to become the first team to complete a 20-game league schedule unscathed.
Also in the men’s poll is Antelope Valley, and the Pioneers, who lost to OIT in November, are ranked No. 12 and also jumped well in the national voting this week.
THE WOMEN’S GAME
Northwest Christian is the highest rated women’s team this week at No. 16. In at No. 25 is Eastern Oregon. They are the only league teams to draw votes this week, and both enter the weekend tied for first in the league standings.
They meet at Eugene Saturday.
For OIT, winning against both Warner Pacific and Multnomah becomes crucial since a sweep would give the Hustlin’ Owls fourth place in the league and a first-round home playoff game.
Unlike the men’s race, where one playoff berth remains to be secured, all eight teams in the women’s playoffs have been settled – with NCU, EOU, Southern Oregon, OIT, Corban, CI, Warner Pacific and Northwest University set.
All that is to be determined are final places and which teams will travel where.
ON THE SCHEDULE
OIT completes the regular season with its final two home games.
Friday’s doubleheader against Warner Pacific will be Tech’s annual Black Out game, traditionally the night when fans are asked to contribute to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank and the Hustlin’ Owls wear black and ask their fans to wear black.
Saturday will be Senior Night.
The men’s team will recognize Mitchell Fink, Tyler Hieb, Seth Erickson and Jordan Henderson before the Hustlin’ Owls take on Multnomah.
Erickson is expected to see limited game time, and likely start Saturday, as he comes off an injury and helps boost Tech’s depth with the playoffs scheduled to begin.
Men’s conference playoff games will be played Feb. 26, Feb. 29 and March 3. The highest seeds in each round will play at home.
Women’s playoff games are set for Feb. 25, Feb. 28 and March 2. Again, the highest seeds in each round will play at home.
Pairings for the national tournaments are expected to be released March 4.