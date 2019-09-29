Cade Roske scored on a nice centering pass from John Sarna with just under five minutes to play and Oregon Tech finished with a 2-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer victory over the University of Providence Friday.
Sarna added the second goal, on a funky play with 20 seconds left in the match, to keep the Hustlin’ Owls unbeaten.
No key was more crucial for Oregon Tech than the ability to maintain its composure when Joey Driessen was forced off the pitch with a red card with 17½ minutes to play.
“He has been teaching composure and us keeping out focus,” Roske said of Tech coach Brandon Porter what became a chippey battle over the final 12 minutes after Providence also lost a player to a red card.
The visitors picked up another red card when their assistant coach kept chirping as the referee in a game which included a pair of yellow cards and 22 fouls on a windy, cool afternoon.
“Our goal is to get better every day, and the whole team has bought into that,” Roske said.
When he finally scored, it came after the Hustlin’ Owls had had several quality chances, including a point-blank save by Providence goalkeeper Hernan Perez off a close shot by Sarna.
“Our defense did a great job blocking the corners for me, and limiting the shots I see,” Tech goalkeeper Mitchell Jillson said.
While Providence had 18 shots overall, just four were on goal and only two were series threats to score.
Tech, meanwhile, put five of its seven shots on goal and likely could have had another goal or two except for the play of Perez — that until Roske finally broke the scoreless tie.
“We caught their midfielders out and John was on the wing, made a good run and centered a nice ball for me, and I had a good touch,” Roske said. “It’s tough when the goalkeeper is a little off balance.”
Roske dropped a half-step back with his right foot and blasted a bullet with his left foot into what had become an almost empty net.
With Perez playing up to try and give the Argos an extra attacker, Sarna attempted to clear the ball. It went over the goalkeeper’s head and rolled into the net for his second late-game goal in a week.