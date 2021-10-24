Both of the Oregon Tech cross country teams set season-best team times at the William Jessup-hosted Warrior Invite on Saturday.
The No. 9-ranked Tech men ran a combined time of 2 hours, five minutes and .08 seconds in an 8K race. That 2:05.8 time bested the school record of 2:06.42 set during last year's conference championships.
That's not all. Super senior Mark French ran a school-record 24:07.6 to win the 8K outright. His time bests a 24:19 time set by Paul Adams in 2013.
"The men had a great day with seven personal bests, and a new school record," said Jack Kegg, OIT's head coach, in a release. "So proud of them running the fastest team time in school history. The men started controlled and ran the last two miles very strong. I think Mark sprinted the last mile to win."
While not record-setting, the Lady Owls ran a combined 1:34.26 5K time — their season best. Reigning All-America junior Faith Widman led the Tech women with a 17:43.9 time, good for fourth place.
"The women ran very well today," Kegg said. "Faith was a strong front runner and the rest of the ladies had a very solid day. This was our best team time of the year."
In the women's meet, Tech placed fifth. Conference opponent No. 9 College of Idaho won after getting all five of its scoring runners in the top-15. No. 10 Southern Oregon and No. 23 Carroll (Mont.) took third and fourth.
Despite the history making, the men placed third and were narrowly beat out by two tough conference opponents. No. 16 Southern Oregon took the top spot while No. 12 College of Idaho took second. The Owls nearly took second but the College of Idaho finished their third through sixth runners, about 30 seconds ahead of Tech's fourth through sixth men.
Both Tech squads would get an opportunity this coming weekend to exact a meaningful revenge.
OIT hosts the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet at the Running Y Ranch on Friday. The starting pistol for the men's 8K will go off at 11 a.m. The women's 5K will zoom off at Noon.
The meet will determine the conference champions along with who will progress to the NAIA Championship in Vancouver, Washington, later in November.