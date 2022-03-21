Oregon Tech (19-9, 2-0) used timely hitting and pitching down the stretch on Sunday to earn a sweep over Eastern Oregon (7-20, 0-2). The two victories for Tech improve their winning streak over the Mountaineers to 10 games.
Oregon Tech 6 Eastern Oregon 5
In the opening game of the series, an inspired outing from Braeden Bellum spurred Tech to a comeback victory over the Mountaineers.
In game one, Dylan Grogan got the start but was forced out of the contest early, after EOU totaled four runs on eight hits through four innings.
When Grogan exited the game, OIT trailed 4-1, giving the ball to Bellum, who inherited two runners on with no outs.
In his first pitch, Bellum got a groundball double-play, then struck out an EOU hitter to get out of the jam.
After the freshman came through for his side, the bats started to come alive for Tech.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Hustlin’ Owls would plate two runs to get back within one. Matthew Ortiz highlighted the pair of runs, singling up the middle to score Mitchel Swanson.
Trailing 4-3, the biggest moment of the game came in the 7th.
With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Kaleb Keelean hit the ball toward first and forced an error out of the Mountaineer’s first basemen.
The ball skipped past the glove, and Tech scored two unearned runs, taking a lead they’d never lose.
Keelean would then come around to score on a wild pitch, giving the home side an insurance run that would prove to be pivotal.
As the Owls rallied, Bellum continued to dominate on the hill.
Holding EOU off of the scoreboard from the fifth to eighth inning, Bellum had to work around one final jam to pick up the victory.
In the 9th inning, a dropped flyball from Michael Tarakhchyan allowed the Mountaineers to plate a runner, to come within one.
Working around the unearned run, Bellum slammed the door one final time.
The freshman struck out the Mountaineer batter to seal the deal on a tremendous outing.
Bellum earned the win on the bump, tossing five innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits, and striking out six batters.
Tech was led at the plate by Mitchel Swanson, who went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
The loss was charged to Watterson of EOU, who also didn’t allow an unearned run and only two hits.
The Mountaineers were led at the plate by Marks, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Oregon Tech 3 Eastern Oregon 0
In Game 2, strong pitching led Tech to a Sunday sweep over EOU.
Patrick Arman threw eight shutout innings on Sunday, allowing only two hits, and struck out seven Mountaineer hitters.
It was a true pitcher’s duel in the second game, as the starting pitcher for EOU also tossed an incredible game.
Davis Brown of EOU threw all eight innings, allowing one earned run on nine hits while striking out eight OIT batters.
While Arman held it down on the bump, Tech picked up a run in the 3rd, 5th, and 8th innings, to hold off the visitors.
Matthew Ortiz, Kaleb Keelean, and Ian Peters all picked up RBI singles for Tech.
With a 3-0 lead, Arman exited the game in the ninth inning, handing the ball off to Brodie Maloney.
Maloney gave up a walk and a double to start the ninth, allowing EOU to bring the tying run to the plate.
Facing a difficult part of the order, Maloney buckled down, striking out three straight batters to get the save.
In the win, Tech was led at the plate by Ortiz, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
EOU was led at the dish by Trevor Curl, who went 1-for-1 with a double.
The Hustlin’ Owls will be back in action tomorrow, hosting two more games against EOU at Steens Sports Park.