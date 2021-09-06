Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Mazama coach Vic Lease traditionally makes the rounds to every player during team warm-ups prior to games.
In the spring, Mazama was crowned the unofficial Class 4A state champion in football after a COVID-shortened 6 game season.
The perfect 6-0 record included an impressive win against defending 5A champion Thurston on the road and a showcase semi-final blowout against Banks. That win led to a championship victory over Marist of Eugene.
Fast forward a few months. Some of the names and faces are the same. Several key contributors from that title team have gone on to play college football.
Mazama opened the season against No.1 ranked Marshfield on the road Friday night, losing 35-20. A new season has begun.
“You don’t replace players like Dominic Hankins, Cole Brosterhous, Tristan Lee and those guys”, said head coach Vic Lease, who has led the Vikings to seven consecutive Skyline conference championships. “You look for the best guys you have available to replace them, and you hope that they succeed.”
The shortened season was one thing. Getting the players to do what Viking football programs have done in the past in the short off season was another challenge, as Covid and wildfire smoke wreaked havoc with plans.
“We’re not there yet”, Lease said, saying that the makeup of this team is different. “In years past we went to a week-long camp in Gold Beach. Ate, slept, and bonded together for 7 days. Our off season workouts have been mostly limited to the weight room.
“But we will get there."
He was on point. Football is a team sport and how players connect off the field is as important as the Xs and Os.
Some positive steps were apparent Friday night in Coos Bay. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Van Gastel looked poised. Zeke Heaton hit the holes his offensive line make for him for good yardage. Brandon Wood had a key interception. The Vikings trailed 14-0 at halftime but played even with the Pirates in the second half, mounting a late fourth quarter rally that was squashed when the Vikings fumbled while inside the 10 yard line to try and cut the lead to one touchdown.
Three more nonleague contests await, including another road game in Medford Friday against Cascade Christian.
“We will go over the game film and continue to make progress”, Lease said. “Our nonleague schedule is a tough one. We want it that way to prepare us for our league games."