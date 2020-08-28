A virtual interruption of the Klamath Falls Equity Task Force meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday didn’t stop members of the group from sharing experiences and looking for solutions.
The Zoom meeting was cut short for members of the public, after it was hacked by individuals blasting racial slurs and indecent images into the online space.
“Unfortunately, what happened (Wednesday) has happened to a number of other people across the country right now,” said Eric Osterberg, assistant to the city manager, who facilitates the meetings. “We have no way to know whether they were local agitators or national agitators.”
The task force was created as a response to a request from various local residents following “Black Lives Matter” protests in Downtown Klamath Falls on May 31, related to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Klamath Falls City Council created the task force in order to hear from all those who have experienced inequity in Klamath Falls. Their goal was first to help define problems and barriers, and then figure out what city government can do to help address those issues.
Sharing personal stories
Task force members were quick to share their own experiences of living as a minority in Klamath Falls.
Frederick “Wreck the Rebel” Brigham III, who served as a local voice of the Black Lives Matter movement this Summer, talked about life as a Black man living in Klamath Falls.
“Racism isn’t just people calling you the N-word,” Frederick said, though he said he’s heard that locally, too. “The biggest problem here is a lack of culture ... what are we going to do to inject some culture and bring people together?”
Wakaya Wells, assistant director of Diversity and Belonging at Oregon Tech, shared his own personal story as a Chocktaw Native American coming to Oregon from Oklahoma.
“Coming to Klamath, I thought it was beautiful, I thought it was a chance to be somewhere new,” he said.
After three years in Oregon, Wells said he discovered the state’s exclusionary history and wants the community to discuss it.
Wells works with students and professionals of color, members of LGBTQ population, and generally works to promote inclusion and belonging in his role at Oregon Tech.
“The type of white nationalism and supremacy that exists in Southern Oregon is in some ways second to none,” Wells said. “When the civil unrest and racial reckoning started happening in this country, we were more afraid of the white supremacists in Klamath Falls than anywhere about catching this virus.”
Facilitator brings
experience to
task force
Osterberg, who is Black, came to Klamath Falls from Fort Collins, Colorado, in April. Osterberg has a background as a student facilitator at Colorado State University, where he helped host public forums to talk through issues.
“We asked kind of penetrating questions to get to kind of the root of what their concerns were,” Osterberg said. “And then we would work to see where there were areas where people could come together. Oftentimes people would share the same concerns fundamentally, so it was about building bridges and bringing them to the center where they could actually have productive conversations.”
Osterberg was involved with writing up reports from the forums and submitting them to the city, which would inform their policy. The experience directly correlates to the Equity Task Force, which will become a standing committee next year and could inform policy at the city level.
But for Osterberg, being able to facilitate the group isn’t just part of his professional role — it’s personal.
When he was 16 years old, Osterberg was bicycling home from a friend’s house through his neighborhood in Colorado.
A police officer stopped and told him he didn’t look like he belonged “in this part of town.”
“He did not believe me when I told him I lived just down the street, even after I had shown him my ID,” said Osterberg. “He then told me there was a report that a black man had broken into my friend’s house and left with a bag of things. I had nothing on me except for a light track jacket. Thankfully he let me go. The next day I was told that my friend’s parents had received a call (from a neighbor) right after I’d left. She had seen me leave the house but had never seen a black kid around before.”
After protests started locally, Osterberg said Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee invited him to sit down and have a vulnerable conversation — “the kind we really ought to be having as nation right now,” he said.
“I was able to share this and other stories with him,” Osterberg said. “He listened and understood the sort of pain black communities are experiencing right now. It made me proud to be a new member of this community. I felt incredibly welcome. I think our police department is doing a great job handling these issues of race and are willing to hear how to be even better. Our chief has a great mindset.”
Osterberg said he is also glad to be entrusted by council to play lead staff role for the task force.
“It signals to me that they’re serious about their intent that this is going to be a successful, positive thing for the city,” he said. “They have seemed open and supportive of my particular experience being a Black man coming into the task force itself.”
Osterberg said members of the task force want to continue to make the meetings open to the public — either virtually through YouTube or in person, when possible to do so.
“There was some interest expressed by the task force of holding community forums to invite as many people as possible – whomever wanted to come – to talk about these issues in conjunction with the task force members,” Osterberg said.
For now, the task force will meet virtually on the fourth Wednesday of the month, with exceptions in November and December. The next meeting is 6-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.