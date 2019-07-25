Tahseen Paulson, a longtime Southern Oregonian who is from Lahore, Pakistan, has an interesting story to tell, and she’ll be happy to sign your copy of it.
Her book, a “semi-fictional fairy tale,” co-authored with her sister, M.M. Shamsher Ali, is called “The Princesses of Aikman Road and Impoverished Splendor,” and tells the story of “three sisters that were brought up in Pakistan. They were rarely allowed to be seen in public, go to the cinema, or to get out of the car to go inside a shop.” Paulson will be doing a book signing event on Saturday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Basin Book Trader, 5507 S. Sixth St.
Paulson’s said that her father was a prince, the grandson of the fifth Nawab of Loharu.
“Daddy was well-known,” Paulson said. “We were not famous, but we were well-known. When we did go to another town, we had to mind our Ps and Qs because we would get into trouble a lot.”
“I’d been toying with it for ages,” she said. Once her sister, who lives in London, wrote “Impoverished Splendor,” which is printed alongside Paulson’s story in their book, she knew she had to write “The Princesses of Aikman Road.”
“There wasn’t enough material for her book,” Paulson said. “So I said, ‘listen, I’ve been working on something for 20 years, why don’t you put your book in with mine?’”
Paulson is taking her novel on a mini-tour around Oregon to publicize it.
“I’m talking to Barnes and Noble in Medford and Eugene. I hope that they’ll do a book signing,” Paulson said. She will be doing another signing in October at Bloomsbury Books in Ashland, which is already carrying the book, and said that libraries around the state are looking at it, as well.
Paulson said she thinks it is important for people to read a story about real people in a country so far away. “I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I think it’s even better than I married an American, because that will give anybody here a look at how different it was for me, but here I am now with an American, and everything is normal.”
Paulson said that her experience in Klamath Falls has been very welcoming. “I’ve never had any bad vibes,” she said. “I’ve never had anybody give me grief; I’ve never had any issues.”