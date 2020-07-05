The Swan Lake Energy Storage Project is moving forward with a tax break recently approved for the $740 million project by Klamath County Commissioners in mid-June.
Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s first Strategic Investment Program abatement, a 15-year property tax break for Rye Development and Portland-based National Grid for a portion of the project during a meeting on June 17 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The SIP was put into place in Oregon in the 1990s to attract large capital investment, according to Erik Steimle, vice president of Boston-based Rye Development. Steimle has been working on the proposed pumped hydro facility for the last decade.
“Anything to help reduce the upfront costs is really helpful in terms of leveling the playing field,” said Nate Sandvig, director of U.S. Strategic Growth at National Grid Ventures.
“I think you’ve got a very attractive project for the region,” he added.
The project, once constructed, will span a total 300 acres and include two 65-acre reservoirs, to be located about 11 miles northeast of Klamath Falls. An estimated $2.1 million in annual tax revenues as well as one dozen long-term jobs are anticipated for Klamath County through the project. The close-looped system will reuse and recycle the same water, according to a summary about the project provided by developers.
“The project works like a giant battery,” Steimle said. “When there’s excess solar available that comes into the system, water’s pumped up hill and that extra solar is formed in the form of water.”
Steimle said construction on the project will be conducted by a very large national company that will use many local sub-contractors.
Construction on the facility is slated to begin in December 2021 and anticipated to be finished in 2025, according to developers. The development is estimated to employ more than 3,000 jobs during the four-year construction period.
“The 394-watt Swan Lake Pump Storage project has the ability to play an important role in securing on-demand, renewable electricity for its residents,” Steimle said. “Pumped hydro facilities like Swan Lake operate like infinitely rechargeable batteries. In the charging phase, they use excess renewable electricity to pump water into an upper reservoir. In the discharge phase, they release water back to a lower reservoir and generate an on-demand form of renewable electricity.”
First SIP
in Klamath
County
Developers praised Klamath County Economic Development Association for help surrounding the project throughout the last 10 years.
“It’s an incredible economic driver and it puts Klamath Falls on the map as one of the key energy producers for the state of Oregon,” said Randy Cox, executive director of KCEDA.
“This is the first Strategic Investment Program that we’ve ever done in Klamath County,” Cox added.
Cox said in light of the current economic climate, the project puts Klamath County in a “recovery mode.”
“We have several projects that are on the verge and this is one of those projects,” Cox said.
Next steps for the project will include a review of the SIP by Business Oregon.
Project navigates
permits, mitigation
Due to a federal environmental impact process conducted between 2011 and 2015 as well as other permitting factors, the project has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
The project was issued a permit for construction and operation of the proposed facility last year by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), according to Steimle.
“It’s not without some impact — this is a large civil project,” Steimle said. “We’re going to displace hundreds of acres of existing vegetation, mainly sagebrush, habitat.”
The developers performed offsite mitigation associated with rehabilitating land for wildlife habitat in accordance with direction from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Steimle said there are agreements in place with the primary landowners regarding the project facilities.
“The federal government is also one of the largest landowners,” Steimle said. “Forty-nine percent of the project is federal land that’s managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the BOR (Bureau of Reclamation,” Steimle added.
“They have issued the right of way for those federal lands to construct the project.”
Steimle said developers are also working in “good faith” with private landowners on and/or along the project on a right of way agreement.
“We’ve met on and off for quite some time and then once all the permits were issued for the construction of the facility, we started meeting with their family more,” Steimle said.
Portland General Electric has identified the Swan Lake Energy Storage project as a preferred resource that they need to acquire into their system as early as 2025, Steimle said.
“We did some polling to say, to our customers, do you prefer this type of project that could be built with Oregon resources and Oregon labor, or would you prefer batteries that come from China?” Steimle said.
“Here locally, there was a lot of polling done locally as part of the permitting process,” he added.
“There was overwhelmingly high support for this project. People knew about it and there are some people that are not in favor of it, but primarily those are for portions of the project.”
“We’re certainly appreciative of local support,” Sandvig said.