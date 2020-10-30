Tina Weaver and Charles Heckenlively sat at the back of the bus on Thursday afternoon with 9-year-old granddaughter Esmee Steeg seated in between, on what was a routine ride on Basin Transit Service for the couple. It was one of the last that will be free of charge.
Before Steeg and her grandparents got off the bus, Weaver and Heckenlively said the free service provided the last several months has helped them “more than anyone will ever know,” as they use the bus to transport all their groceries and to get around town.
Bus fares will be reinstated on Sunday for the first time since March, according to BTS General Manager Adrian Mateos. He emphasized the free fare program was the second in the state of its kind at the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic and something the organization wanted to do for the community in a trying time.
Covering the costs of fares the last several months has taken an economic toll on the organization, however, as ridership incrementally increased each month, from 11,517 passengers in April to 17,300 passengers in September.
Mateos noted that the transit service partnered with Blue Zones Project to provide free fares for individuals who participate in the Blue Zones resiliency workshops, which will continue.
BTS adds staff Part of the organization’s growth has also included more employees, including Mateos as general manager in July.
A graduate of Oregon Tech with a background in military service, Mateos recalled when he used to ride the bus to the university as a student. Michael Stinson, the former manager, is temporarily serving in an advisory financial role. Stinson had previously planned to retire but decided to stay on board.
“We have a team approach to what we are doing,” Mateos said. “My job is to assist in leading the organization to meet the board’s intent.”
After navigating an investigation into a former assistant manager’s racially charged conduct in 2019, Basin Transit Service renewed it’s mission to foster a respectful working environment.
“We are very vigilant about those behaviors,” Mateos said. “That also is one of the reasons that the human resources manager was hired — to have somebody that has the pulse of our people and how we are treating them, educating them, and making resources available to them ... We identified the shortfalls that we had and we also identified our areas of improvement,” Mateos added.
Mateos said that BTS now has legal counsel and funding available to provide appropriate workplace training programs.
Mateos said the staff underwent such training in September and took a survey of the staff to assess any level of harassment. The transit service also went through training in 2019 following the grievance. A human resource and safety manager was also hired at the organization, as a result of the grievance filed.
Payroll transit tax funding helped make the extra hire possible, and could serve to help add more posts in the future, according to Stinson.
BTS may eventually add a mobility manager and finance manager if approved by the board of directors.
“I think we’re going to be recruiting for those positions around June,” Mateos said.
Mateos shared plans for the organization to develop and grow. He said the transit organization plans to add two more buses to its fleet, which includes six buses and a trolley. Plans are also in place to establish an information technology network by January, after a comprehensive review deemed it a necessary step in terms of compliance.
Continuing
COVID-19
precautions
He emphasized the transit service continues to adhere to CDC guidelines and that all riders must wear a mask, noting that the organization provides masks at no charge.
Mateos shared that BTS engineering staff designed and implemented shields to protect the safety of drivers. The transit service implemented rigorous cleaning protocols that Mateos said exceed industry standards.
BTS produces a monthly bulletin to keep its staff and employees updated on the latest CDC guidelines on COVID-19.
“Zero cases have been associated to public transit in Klamath Falls,” Mateos said. “Because of COVID-10 we have certainly been tested and we have certainly found ways to be efficient, safe, and support our community.”
For information about fares or routes, call BTS at 541-883-2877. Rider training is provided at no cost.