A survey of Asian Oregonians showed that half had heard someone use a racial slur, epithet or degrading language against them or their family. One-fifth said they or their family have faced a threat of physical harm or property damage because of their race.
But most did not report it to police or the state’s bias hotline. Those are among the findings from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, an independent nonprofit research group that conducted the survey along with the Portland-based Asian Health and Service Center and the Asian and Pacific American Network of Oregon.
There are nearly 270,000 Asian and Pacific Islanders in Oregon, making up nearly 7% of the state’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Nearly 550 Asian Oregonians responded to the survey either online or on the phone between October and January. The interviews were conducted by the Asian Health and Service Center in Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean and Vietnamese. The bulk of the respondents identified as Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese or Filipinx and most – 82% – live in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.
About a quarter of participants said that in their community, race-based harassment and violence against people of Asian descent is a serious issue; about a third said it was somewhat serious.
More than a third had a racial slur, epithet or degrading language directed at them, a family member or both on social media.
“I was not surprised,” said Holden Leung, executive director of the Asian Health and Services Center. “Because of the pandemic I think the situation has become even worse.”
Leung said in years past, Asian Oregonians suffered increased harassment and hate crimes around the Lunar New Year. Leung said several of his clients are victims of such attacks.
“This survey will draw attention for some time, but it’s a problem with context and with a long history. Hopefully we’ve learned from the survey that we really need to address root causes of this.”
FBI data show that anti-Asian hate crimes nationwide have been on the rise throughout the pandemic, soaring more than 70% in 2020.
Asian Oregonians were found to report to the police 20% less than other respondents who were asked the same survey questions.
The Oregon Department of Justice has a Non-Emergency Bias Response Hotline for reporting incidents, but 80% of survey respondents had no idea it existed.
“The younger generations are more ready to report hate crimes or incidents. The older populations, immigrants who are non-English speaking and older, take it for granted,” Leung said.
Duncan Hwang, associate director of the Asian and Pacific American Network of Oregon, said he was saddened to see so many bias incidents going unreported. “There are so many things that don’t rise to a level of criminality, but are deeply upsetting.”
Leung said there are agencies working to raise awareness about resources available for reporting, for mental health support following an attack or harassment and working on prevention.
But, in a statement, Leung added, “we all lack resources and are beyond capacity. This is a community problem that requires a community response and additional resources.”