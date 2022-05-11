Twenty-one weeks of live music have been booked for the Summer Sunday Music Patio Series at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
Kicking off the season is Second Hand Sage, performing at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Second Hand Sage is made up of veteran local performers Treve Sears, Rod Kucera, Paul Allen, Jim Fischer and Dave Boetger.
“They are a great choice to kick off the patio season with a fun, high energy show filled with rock, country, blues, originals and even a tribute or two to Northwest legend Sasquatch,” said Mia & Pia’s co-owner Jodi Kucera, “and they all happen to be Mia & Pia’s Mug Club Members, too.”
This is Mia & Pia’s third summer of Sunday music on the patio, which started with the goal to keep live music events going in the community during the pandemic. The series popularity led Mia & Pia’s owners Rod and Jodi Kucera to bring it back for 2022.
While most shows are individual or group acts, the July 31 show will be a Jamboree, organized by Bill Palmer, featuring multiple performers from 5-9 p.m. Thes Jamboree will be the concluding event in a weekend celebrating Mia & Pia’s 25th Brewery anniversary.
All shows are 6 p.m. Sundays on Mia & Pia’s outdoor patio under the big top tent, weather permitting. Shows will be moved inside due to inclement weather.
“The Kucera family and our team at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse want to thank our awesome patrons for the ongoing support of our commitment to bring live, local music to our community,” Jodi Kucera said.