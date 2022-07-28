Erin Donahue just graduated from Mazama this year and will be starting at University of Oregon next term. Her internship was with the Oregon State University Extension Office, assisting with the 4-H program.
Matthew Elfbrandt, left, and Adyson Swanson worked for Klamath County School District along with two other students. The four students spent the summer preparing nearly 15,000 Chromebooks that will be used by students throughout the county next school year.
Basin Partners Internship program presents certificates of completion and final paychecks to participating students.
Courtesy of Jenelle Hess, BPI Program Coordinator
Hayden Burk, a junior at Mazama, interned at Mack and Cheese Steaks. He was one of two students who was asked to continue working part-time after the internship had ended.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Zia Hill Sparks will be a junior at Klamath Union this year. Her internship was with the Malin and Baldwin museums.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
A senior at Klamath Union this year, Anne Peterson interned this summer at the Klamath County Assessors Office.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Erin Donahue just graduated from Mazama this year and will be starting at University of Oregon next term. Her internship was with the Oregon State University Extension Office, assisting with the 4-H program.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Jupiter Herandez, left, and Emily Wiley were two of four students who interned for Klamath County School District.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Matthew Elfbrandt, left, and Adyson Swanson worked for Klamath County School District along with two other students. The four students spent the summer preparing nearly 15,000 Chromebooks that will be used by students throughout the county next school year.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Kelly Ritter is a sophomore this year. Her internship was with Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Basin Partners Internship program showcase 2022.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Natalie Norris, a senior at Mazama, spent her summer internship working of the Oregon State University Extension Center. She enjoyed the work so much she said she intends to go back to volunteer.
{p align=”left”}For some high school students, summer vacation began back in early June when school let out; but for the 15 students who signed up for internships in Basin, it’s only just begun.
{p align=”left”}Since 2016, Basin Partners Internship (BPI) program has been recruiting high school students to work as interns for local businesses for a portion of their summer.
{p align=”left”}The internship requires students to work 120 hours throughout the course of five weeks and, in return, they receive $1,000 and half of a high school honors credit.
{p align=”left”}“Biggest thing is just building a resume, getting job experience,” BPI Coordinator Jenelle Hess said. “A lot of them have never had a job.”
{p align=”left”}Hess, who is also a business teacher at Mazama High School, has been running the program for two years.
{p align=”left”}“Last year, things were pretty shut down during COVID,” Hess said. “But this year, we’re getting things up and running, again.”
{p align=”left”}Hess said they hope to increase the program’s numbers in the future.
{p align=”left”}“We’d like to have roughly 20 to 30 students participating each year.”
{p align=”left”}Earlier this week at Mazama, BPI held a showcase of the young interns who had participated this year. Each student stood with their poster-board presentations of their summer work experiences. Those in attendance — mostly parents and teachers — walked around the room to ask the students about their various lines of work.
{p align=”left”}Zia Hill Sparks, a junior this year at Klamath Union, worked at the Malin Museum and the Baldwin Hotel Museum.
{p align=”left”}“I really liked interacting with people in a conversational way. The job involved answering a lot of questions about the history,” Sparks said.
{p align=”left”}Three students chose to work for the Oregon State University Extension Office. This position required FFA experience, as the students would be assisting with the 4-H program. Natalie Norris, a senior this year at Mazama, said she loved the people she got to work with, and that she plans to volunteer at the extension office in the future.
{p align=”left”}Erin Donahue, a 2022 graduate from Mazama, also chose to intern for the extension office. Having been involved in 4-H before, she said she had the right stuff to get the job done.
{p align=”left”}Kelly Ritter, who is entering her sophomore year of high school, chose to work for Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services.
{p align=”left”}“At first, I had to sort and file boxes of paperwork alphabetically,” Ritter said. “After that, I mostly was doing office work, like shredding paper.”
{p align=”left”}Ritter also assisted in spreading awareness of the new Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.
{p align=”left”}After having spoken with all of the students about their work, the crowd settled back in their seats while participants were called up to receive their certificate of completion and the second-half of their $1,000 pay. The hardworking youth then gathered for a group photo to celebrate their collective accomplishments.
{p align=”left”}All students throughout the Klamath Basin, in 10th through 12th grades, are eligible for the internship program, including home-school students and students from Chiloquin, Merril and all other towns within Klamath County.
{p align=”left”}Basin Partners Internship is looking for more businesses to be a part of the program. The number of students who can sign up depends on the number of internships that are available.
{p align=”left”}Businesses will pay $1,200 and in exchange they will receive a hardworking, dedicated intern who will spend 110 to 120 hours working for that business during the summer.
{p align=”left”}Local businesses that are interested in getting involved in the program should contact Jenelle Hess at jhess@kcsd.k12.or.us.