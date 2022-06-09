Ask anyone that grew up in the area the past four or five decades about summertime in the Klamath Basin, and inevitably, one of the favorite memories they’ll describe is a night at Kiger Stadium watching Klamath Falls Falcons baseball.
The historic stadium would routinely seat thousands of fans for events like the American Legion World Series and Babe Ruth World Series. Signs greeting fans entering our community exclaimed that you were entering Klamath Falls, “the youth baseball capital of the world” and although it was certainly unofficial in nature, the moniker fit quite nicely.
Before the timber collapse and long before water woes, Klamath Falls was one of the fastest growing communities in the state. Easily twice the size of Bend to the north with several lumber mills in the 1970s, Klamath Falls boasted the U.S. Air Force with a full base at Kingsley Field, a full-service airport, and a main rail hub and so much more.
We had two of everything, it seemed. There was Klamath Falls City and Suburban Little League and Babe Ruth with dozens of teams. Senior Babe Ruth began in the mid 1970s. And, the cream of the crop would play Klamath Falls Falcons baseball or hope for a spot on the developmental team, the Klamath Falls Hawks.
The baseball against other area teams was quite competitive. At one point, there were 10 teams in the Southern Oregon league alone – Medford, Klamath Falls, Roseburg, Eugene, Springfield, Grants Pass, Central Point, Coos Bay, Ashland and North Jackson. Schedules routinely had 60-65 games and teams played nearly every day from June 1 through July 31, and then the postseason began.
The Klamath area has always been blessed with tremendous coaches. Al Keck was a coach of the first Falcons state championship team in 1960, along with Hi Hatfield. Danny Miles, Ron Owings, Dave Saks, Dave Steen, Dennis Kostelecky, and Joe Tacchini, among others, routinely put the Falcons in contention for the state title, the last of which the Falcons won in 2000.
Today, at the highest American Legion “AAA” baseball level, there are 13 total teams in the entire state of Oregon. Many others play in the “A” division.
Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” sums it up. It was a very memorable, exciting, fun summer every year. But the times and circumstances have changed.
As we head into the summer of 2022 people ask frequently, “What happened to the Falcons? Why is it different now?”
There’s a multitude of reasons why. Here are a few:
Enrollment increases
Last year, the national committee of American Legion baseball raised the cap of students any one “home” program can draw from to 7,500.
This move greatly helps teams in areas like Medford, Eugene, Salem, and Portland, because they have the students and players to pick and choose from.
Here in the Klamath Basin, there are three Class 4A high schools and some smaller Class 1A and 2A schools that don’t come close to that number.
The playing field was not exactly equal before, but this change made it even more difficult. Essentially, this move made the big teams bigger and even more difficult to compete with on the playing field.
Population
It’s no secret the population of some areas has grown drastically.
Medford went from being a town of just over 40,000 to over 80,000 in the past quarter-century. Bend has even outdone that.
Klamath Falls has roughly the same amount of students and populace as 30-35 years ago. It makes it difficult to compete, with more players to select from in other areas for the same amount of roster spots.
Of course, the more people and businesses you have, the more sponsorships your program can secure. Some of these bigger programs have long-term financial backing.
Shorter season
Another move American Legion national made recently was to move the postseason regional and national tournaments up as much as two weeks.
In years past, the state playoffs began the first week in August and the World Series was held the last week of that month.
Today, the regular season ends the third week in July and the state tournament is held the next week. That’s 13 to 16 regular-season games players and fans could take advantage of to book more home dates and prepare for a postseason run.
Elite teams
Twenty-five years ago, you likely played close to home for the summer as a baseball player.
If you’re talented enough today, there are several “elite” programs such as Perfect Game and Five Tool that offer a player a place to play in the summer for a chance to be showcased to college coaches and scouts.
Also skimming off the top are the collegiate-aged wood bat summer teams who sometimes will take an incoming freshman that might still have eligibility left in American Legion or Senior Babe Ruth baseball.
Travel costs and tournaments
Another recent development is the addition of regular-season tournaments.
While Klamath Falls would occasionally participate in one, they were not nearly as common just a few years ago as they are today.
This year’s Falcons team will play in three tournaments out of town in as many weeks.
With the cost of travel and the shortened season, more coaches are opting to try and get into tournaments.
It does give them games on the schedule, and might allow them to play teams that they couldn’t schedule home or away in any other circumstance, but the drawback is that only one team benefits from being able to play “at home” on any given weekend.
There aren’t nearly as many teams looking for games during the week now as there might have been in the past.
Player participation
Klamath Falls currently has no 13-15 Babe Ruth league.
Those from Little League that want to continue to play can tryout and hope for a spot on the Klamath Youth Baseball and Softball “Jr. Falcon” program, amongst others, but the building block of the two 13-15 Babe Ruth baseball leagues is gone due to apparent lack of interest.
Kids are finding different activities to participate in during the summer.
There’s also the high school youth summer basketball leagues, and football camps for returning players that kids will gravitate toward dependent on their favorite sport choice. That’s another variable that wasn’t much of a factor years ago, but is more prevalent now.
Sponsorships and board members
Sponsorships of the Falcons included over 120 local businesses every year that would make a small, one-time donation to the program.
This started collapsing when the summer collegiate league team came to town and never quite recovered. It helped pay for field lights, maintenance, uniforms, umpires, travel and lodging for the team when it was on the road.
This currently does not exist, at least in the manner in which it did just a few years ago when the American Legion baseball board had upwards of 12 members meeting monthly to oversee the program.
To host many home games with concessions, ticket sales, field maintenance, game support, and power takes some sort of consistent revenue stream to offset cost.
So, what’s next?
This season, the Falcons will still play a schedule of games against the Medford Mustangs, Emerald Challengers of Eugene, Roseburg and some other American Legion teams, but will have dual affiliation with Senior Babe Ruth.
Klamath Falls has once again been given an opportunity to host the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament at Kiger Stadium in late July and the Falcons will participate as the host team.
The Falcons played in that tournament in Ephrata, Washington, last year and finished third, then went to the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama, as the Northwest representative.
While Klamath Falls went winless in their games in Alabama, the experience was a once-in-a-lifetime moment to play four games at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Ephrata, though smaller than Klamath Falls, is in much the same situation – both geographically and enrollment-wise – as the Falcons are here in Oregon.
Yakima, Kennewick, Richland, and other larger nearby cities near them have successful American Legion programs that have a much larger total enrollment to choose from and the Columbia Basin Riverdogs have been quite successful both on the field and financially staying with Senior Babe Ruth.
With the inclusion of Moses Lake and surrounding area players, the two areas – Klamath Falls and the Columbia Basin – are on equal ground in many ways as it applies to drawing potential talent for their teams.
Columbia Basin won the Senior Babe Ruth World Series just a few years ago in Klamath Falls, one year after the Falcons finished second in the country to Mobile in Ephrata in 2014.
At least for now, playing at the Senior Babe Ruth level seems to be the right call.