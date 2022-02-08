Students and their robots rumble at local competition

A throng of spectators clapped, cheered and screamed in Mazama’s gym on Saturday — but not because anyone was trying to stuff a ball through a hoop or hit one over a net.
Instead, robots rumbled in specially-designed arenas and onlookers in the stands egged on the machines but most encouragement was sent toward the high schoolers who had designed, built and drove the bots.
The mechanical spectacle was the Klamath Icebreaker VEX Robotics Competition which attracted 37 different teams from around the Basin, Oregon and California — making this the largest-yet edition of the competition.
Laura Nickerson, Mazama’s robotics coach and one of the tournament organizers, said that the competition’s growth has come along with Southern Oregon’s ascendance in the robotics sphere.
“I would say a lot of the competition in the state is now coming out of Southern Oregon, we’ve really upped our team’s presence in the state,” Nickerson said, adding that Mazama has been able to do well in tournaments around Portland and West Salem.
Much of that, she said, is because the students are teaching themselves and each other.
“They just keep getting better,” Nickerson said. “The older kids teach the younger kids new stuff, and then they just keep adding to that knowledge base. At least for me, my job as the coach is really not to teach them a ton. Most of what they’re doing is beyond me. It’s beyond my coding skills. It’s to give them opportunities, to hold them responsible, to make sure that they’re making progress.”
The Ice Breaker competition has grown over the years, said Laurie Ross, Lost River’s coach and fellow competition organizer.
The competition began as an exposition in the Lost River cafeteria during the annual Running Raider basketball tournament. Then-Lost River studen Luis Valadez organized it as a senior project, Ross said, making it the first tournament hosted in Klamath County. Valadez was the event’s emcee at Mazama on Saturday.
By 2019, the Icebreaker grew into a state qualifying tournament held at Klamath Community College that attracted over 20 teams.
“In one year, we outgrew that building,” Nickerson said.
The 22-team, 2020 edition was held in early February, before the pandemic put it on hiatus until 2022. By the time it returned, it had nearly doubled in size. Several Lost River students factored into approximately 30 volunteers who helped at the event, Ross said.
Every team that competed on Saturday is also eligible to compete in the “gold” division of the state tournament on March 12 at Eugene’s Willamette High School. But those teams who win a tournament or judge’s award at a tournament throughout the year qualify to be one of 32 teams in the “platinum” division.
The gold division is more of an open, JV state tournament while being in platinum allows a team to compete for a state title. Each school can have multiple teams — which are only made up of a handful of students.
Mazama team 5686E — comprised of juniors James Ferguson, Dylan Gearhart, Matthew Elfbrandt — the skills competition and tournament, alongside a team from Shasta Charter Academy. The Mazama team’s score in the skills competition also got them ranked 12th — in the world — out of about 3,000 high school teams.
“One of the biggest things with robotics is it’s a huge dedication to time,” Gearhart said. “There’s been many times where we are sleep deprived because of how much time we spent coding and driving and building. It takes a lot to do that and also do the notebook, which is documenting what you do.”
In the tournament, teams scored points when their robot completed tasks, like grabbing or collecting certain objects, more quickly or efficiently than competing robots. The robot’s performance scored points for the team, and like any other tournament, the team with more points than their competitors when the clock ran out advanced to the next round.
A portion of each match was reserved for “autonomous” play — where the robot acted on how it was coded. When that portion finished, competitors were able to drive their robots with controllers.
The members of 5686E said their robot’s autonomous performance is what helped them to victory. Working on their robot’s odometry — which enables the team to track the robot’s position on a coordinate plane and make corrections — was several months in the making, including some important hours leading up to the competition.
“We spent like five hours here but also we spent some hours at home planning out the route and everything,” Elfbrandt said. “So when we’re here, we can optimize our time actually coding the autonomous.”
The competitions give students hands-on opportunities to try out skills that might apply to future careers in engineering, coding or design. Plus it gives students experience working in teams and practicing those all-important soft skills.
“They do interviews, they have to keep notebooks, they have to work as teams,” Ross said. Some of the teams are all builders, some of them are all engineers, some of the teams divide up roles. And so everybody can contribute just like in the real world where they have a collaborative project.”
One such team was Lost River’s 9391B or J.A.M.T., — comprised of seniors Johan Ayala, Michael Howard and Taylee Young — which will be headed to the state’s platinum competition after receiving the Excellence Award on Saturday.
Howard said he at first wanted to be an engineer, but after getting exposure to computer programming, he now feels he wants to go into computer science and game design. He added that he likes to hang out at robotics competitions because there’s plenty of others around to talk to who might share similar goals or interests.
“It’s interesting to talk to other people that know exactly what they’re doing and they all know what you’re doing,” Howard said. “So it’s like common ground.”