KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College’s annual business and innovation competition for students and recent graduates returns Wednesday evening with cash prizes and a trip to a statewide competition on the line.
Badger Venture is a collaborative effort to nurture inventions, business concepts and innovative ideas presented between KCC, Klamath IDEA, Business Oregon and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), according to a KCC news release.
Its purpose is to encourage entrepreneurial concepts among current KCC students and graduates eligible as far back as the class of 2016, providing cash prizes based on each team’s business pitch in front of a panel of judges. Cash prizes will be awarded, with one team advancing to the statewide InventOR competition.
Taking place Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. in the KCC Business Center (Building 7), the event is free and open to the public, with free food and refreshments provided. This year’s Badger Venture consists of two student teams seeking cash prizes totaling $5,250 through this year’s Badger venture sponsors: Klamath County, Business Oregon, Klamath IDEA, Virtue Lab, and ASKCC.
“This is a student innovation competition, for students who have an idea for a business or have a prototype,” said Linda Williamson, business administration program lead at KCC. “They have looked at something and figured out a better invention, a better way to make something work.”
Two diesel/automotive KCC students have invented a new tool, dubbed the wrench coupler, that connects two wrenches making it possible to reach tight spaces and produce sufficient torque in spots where hands may not fit. The concept was developed by Charisse Wells and Austin Nunn. Wells and Nunn will present their concept as well as a prototype that they have already built.
“The wrench coupler allows the clipping of two wrenches together to reach tight spaces, and it can go through both ends of the wrench,” said Wells. “They can hook together for a better way to reach tight spots.”
Also competing are KCC welding students Paul Monteith and Antheny Rasdal presenting their concept to spark a welding and fabrication shop specifically as peer support career opportunities for individuals who have dealt with addiction, rehab, or incarceration. It is intended as an expansion of a nonprofit that Monteith operates – Tayas Yawkes (“medicine bag” in the Klamath language) – which works with Klamath Tribes to assist individuals who need a second chance in life.
“I want to create an environment where people can get everything that they need plus gain the skills to have an all-encompassing livable wage,” said Monteith. “I am trying to get it accredited so that we can provide on-the-job training and bring them to KCC for certification as a pathway. It is a skilled trade, and you can make a good living out of it.”
Following Badger Venture on Thursday Oregon Tech will host its annual Catalyze Klamath – a similar innovation competition for students that also provides cash prizes and an invite to the statewide InventOR contest, held every June in Portland.
Each team at InventOR representing schools across the state receive $2,500 to develop their concept, vying for $30,000 in prize money. This year, approximately 40 student teams from 20 partnering colleges and universities are expected to compete.
For more information about Badger Venture, visit www.klamathcc.edu/en-US/Students/Badger-Venture.