EUGENE (AP) — Arizona State had hope at halftime.
With revenge as a motivating factor, Oregon extinguished any hope of an upset quickly in the third quarter.
Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players in double figures with 19 points, and the third-ranked Ducks cruised to a 79-48 victory over No. 19 Arizona State Sunday.
Entering the game as the nation’s highest-scoring team with an average of 86.2 points per game, Oregon (22-2, 11-1 Pac-12) led, 27-15, at halftime before erupting for 30 points in the third quarter of its 10th consecutive victory, dating back to a 72-66 loss to the Sun Devils last month.
“We said: ‘We’re down 12. We were down 12 with seven minutes to go at home. We’re fine,’” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said of her halftime talk. “We felt really good, but I knew it would be hard to sustain it with them at home.”
It certainly was.
Oregon made five straight shots early in the third period, scored on seven consecutive possessions and the Ducks led, 42-19, less than five minutes into the second half, and were ahead 57-30 entering the final period.
“I think it was definitely a revenge game for us,” Oregon’s Jaz Shelley said. “We knew that we are the better team and we knew that we shouldn’t have lost that game.
“We had a fire in our belly to come out and show them how we can really play and that we’re the better team.”
Turner Thorne said she tried to prepare her team for playing the motivated Ducks, and recalled telling Oregon coach Kelly Graves after the game last month that he should be thankful to the Sun Devils.
“Losing to us, I think, got his team to look a lot harder at what they weren’t doing,” Turner Thorne said. “They were already at a high level, but it got them to another level.
“They’re a great team. I think they’re the front-runner to win the national championship.”
Neither team looked like a title contender early.
Oregon led 10-2 after the first quarter, and the score befitted the offensive play.
Oregon’s 27-15 lead at halftime was primarily built on Ionescu’s 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including all three of her three-point attempts, while her teammates were 6-of-22 overall.
Arizona State was 5-of-21 from the field in its lowest-scoring half of the season and had nine turnovers.
Then the Ducks got going.
The Ducks made 8-of-14 three-pointers in the second half, and 13-of-25 overall. Erin Boley and Shelley each made four three-pointers on their way to each scoring 14 points, and Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally each added 11 points, with Sabally pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Oregon now plays at UCLA Friday, the first of four consecutive road games.