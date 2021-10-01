Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Street maintenance for the week of October 4 through 8
KLAMATH FALLS — Streets Division crews will be performing work October 4- 8, during the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows:
Asphalt Crew
Oct. 4 — Asphalt repair on the 1900 block Melrose St.,1800 block Lowell St. and the 2000 block of Holabird Ave.
Oct. 5 — Asphalt repair on South 9th St. between Main St. and Klamath Ave.
Oct. 6 — Utility cut paving on South 6th St. between Gettle St. and Wiard St.
Oct. 7 — Utility cut paving on the 1700 block of Wiard St.,1900 block Crest St., 2200 block of Laverne Ave. and the 2800 block of Dakota Ct.
Paint Crew
Oct. 5 - Oct. 8 Painting legends and crosswalks around the Hospital area, Biehn St. and Esplanade Ave. between Pine St. and Spring St.
Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 throughout the city as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed.
Streets staff thanks our citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed or cancelled due to weather, equipment break-down or unexpected emergencies.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call City Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.