· Box seating - $75 (Meet and greet before the show, two free drink vouchers)
Call 884-LIVE today to speak with our box office.
Comedian Steve Hytner will be bringing his live stand-up comedy act to the Ragland this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This event will be held on the main stage at The Ross Ragland Theater, featuring comedians Steve Hytner and and Kiry Shabazz. MC-ing the event is local business owner Jim Turner of Retro Room Records and Hurricane Andrew.
Actor and comedian Steve Hytner made his mark on television history as Jerry’s wannabe-protégé, Kenny Bania, on “Seinfeld.” Seinfeld may have considered Bania a hack, but the man behind the jokes is the real deal. Hytner’s used Bania as a springboard and he’s been busy ever since, landing roles on TV shows including Hung, CSI: NY, Modern Family, Mike and Molly and the King of Queens.
“The Ross Ragland Theater is thrilled to welcome entertainer Steve Hytner” said Executive Director Samantha Burris. “Steve has made an incredible impression on both the large and small screens.”
You can catch Hytner’s full stand-up performance live and in-person at The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Purchase box seats for a meet and greet experience with the comedian in our cultural center before the show.
Visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to find out more about our upcoming events and learn more about the theater. You can also get your tickets in advance through our website! The box office is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or two hours before show time the day of any show.