HELENA, Montana — The No.1 ranked Lady Owls of Oregon Tech (21-3, 8-0) made it 19 straight wins with a Cascade Conference doubleheader sweep (6-0 and 31-0) of Carroll College Friday afternoon behind a perfect game in game two from Mckenzie Staub who faced the minimum 15 batters in the five-inning mercy rule-shorted game.
“We got some timely hits in game one with Sarah Abramson pitching great,” said head coach Greg Stewart. “McKenzie Staub was stellar in game two, throwing a perfect game.”
Game 1: Oregon Tech 6, Carroll 0
Senior Sarah Abramson improved to 11-2 on the year with a game one four-hit shutout. Abramson had eight strikeouts in the game and didn’t allow a baserunner past second the entire game.
Kayla Mick led the OIT offensive attack with three-hits including her first home run of the year, a double, two-RBI and scored three times. Tech’s McKenna Armantrout and Kennedy Jantzi added a pair of hits each in the win.
Game 2: Oregon Tech 31, Carroll 0 (5-innings)
Tech’s Staub threw a perfect game to lead the No.1 Owls to a 31-0 win. Not only did she throw a perfect game she also led the Owls at the plate going 5-for-5 with five-RBI and four runs scored.
The Owls scored four runs in the first inning, then exploded for a school record 17-runs in the top of the 2nd to go up 21-0. The OIT Owls then added runs in the third, fourth and fifth to win going away 31-0 in the 5-inning shortened game.
Carroll pitching struggled, giving up 16 walks in the game with four hit batters to go along with 19-hits by Oregon Tech to score their 31 runs.
The two teams are scheduled to play another doubleheader Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in Helena.