At least 14 of Oregon’s climate change policies are on track to meet the state’s goals, according to a new analysis by environmental consultants. The analysis indicates the state is likely to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035, a goal established by Gov. Kate Brown’s 2020 executive order on climate change.

A British Columbia, Canada-based company, the Sustainability Solutions Group, prepared the modeling, which is a forecast based on certain assumptions. The group helps local governments achieve their climate goals. A grant from the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of states committed to upholding the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change, paid for the study.

