Despite hours of seemingly never-ending rain, young mountain bikers still got to ride in the first Klamath Falls-hosted state mountain biking championships last Sunday — albeit on an altered course.
The heavy rains that passed through the region last weekend soaked the Moore Park trails where hundreds of riders were slated to compete in the Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League’s state championships.
The planned races would’ve caused significant damage to the wet trails, said Zach Gilmour, the head coach of the Klamath Falls Composite team. Instead, organizers scouted out a new, backup course so that the show could go on.
“Wasn't the most fun course for the kids,” said Gilmour, who added that the new route was primarily on pavement. “But, you know, state championships, they're still gonna have fun, and it was pretty memorable given the conditions.”
Though there were dark clouds overhead, there were certainly still some highlights — perhaps the greatest of which was the kudos the state organization had for the Klamath Falls community.
“The whole organization was extremely impressed with how well our community really came out to support it,” said Gilmour, who is also the owner of downtown’s Zach’s Bikes. “They never really had that kind of support from any other community, which was pretty awesome. That was highlighted quite a few times in the post-race meetings.”
A couple of Klamath Falls racers had strong showings as well.
Hazel Heaton won the sixth-grade girls’ race, beating out six other competitors from around the state. Elizabeth Lindsay finished first out of 16 racers in the seventh-grade girls’ competition.
“We're super proud of them,” Gilmour said. “That was pretty consistent with how they performed all season.”
Gilmour added that they don’t necessarily coach every member of the team for that sort of success.
“When it's achieved, it's great,” he said. “But I mean, there's plenty of other ways of success. Just having fun in the program is one of our biggest focuses. Again, we’re super proud of both Hazel and Liz. They’re very motivated to achieve that so we did our best to empower that as well.”