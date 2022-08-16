Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.

State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, who leads the Senate mental health committee, told the Capital Chronicle she’s working on legislation to improve access to mental health services by bolstering the Student Success Act. The 2019 bill invests $2 billion in public schools every two years, and a portion of that money is dedicated to funding school-based mental health services.

