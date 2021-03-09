Who became the first NBA player to score 3,000 points in a season in 1961?
Answer: Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors. Chamberlain scored 32 points in a 120-103 loss to Detroit to bring his season total to 3,016.
