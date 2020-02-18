Flycasters hold meeting tonight
The Klamath Country Flycasters will meet at 6 p.m. today at the Waffle Hut. Following dinner and social hour, Chris King will share tips on how to fish the Upper Sacramento and Pit rivers.
For information, call Mark at 541-883-1850.
Recreational soccer registrations taken
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Elk Foundation banquet Saturday
The Klamath Falls chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its 32nd annual banquet and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner served buffet style.
Dinner, membership, and either a hat or mug, is $70, with additional discounted ticket packages available. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For information, call Wendy at 541-331-1331. Tickets are available at Coastal, Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack, or at events.rmef.org/shop/klamathfalls.
Youth indoor soccer underway
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Pickleball classes on second weekends
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.