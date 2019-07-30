OIT softball camps begin this week
Oregon Tech will host a series of softball camps over the next two weeks.
An advanced camp is scheduled from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the John and Lois Stilwell Stadium, and is for high school players only. There will be a lunch break. The cost is $125, and the camp is limited to 40 players.
A pitching camp will take place from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Sunday. The first session is for players 7-12 years old, while the second session is an advanced camp for players 13-18. Each is $100, and each pitcher must provide her own catcher.
An all-skills camp will run Aug. 12-14. Both are $125. The first session, from 9-11:30 a.m., is for players 7-12, while the second session, from 1-3:30 p.m., is for players 13-18.
Register online at www.oregontechowls.com, or contact coach Greg Stewart at 541-885-1629, or at greg.stewart@oit.edu.
All campers must bring appropriate gear (turf/tennis shows, softball pants, t-shirt, bat, glove, helmet, etc.
Clinton memorial tournament Aug. 17
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes, and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available and Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Basin United soccer registrations continue
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues will continue through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergartners, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept. 20, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
Volleyball officials seek more members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
Basin football officials work session Aug. 17
The first rules meeting of the Klamath County Football Association to prepare for the upcoming season will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in room 32 at Mazama High School.
It is for new and returning officials.
The first regular season meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Mazama High School.
For information, call 541-331-9071.
Tech golf tournament set for Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Unlimited Pheasants banquet Aug. 10
Unlimited Pheasants will host their 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farm lands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari, and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tier, Parker’s Rod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Two shooting events set for weekend
Two shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park.
A steel challenge match will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Bill Mason Pistol Range, for both center-fire and rim-fire handguns, along with pistol Caliber Carbines. Setup is at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later.
The cost is $10.
For information, contact Charlie Halvorsen at 541-891-1566.
A USPSA match will be held on the multipurpose range at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and the cost is $15. Setup begins at 11a.m. Saturday, and will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday. Registration is one hour later. The event is for center-fire handguns only.
For information, contact Jake Nelson at 541-887-0467.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.