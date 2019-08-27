Two shooting events set for weekend
Two shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Schlotes Klamath Sportsmans Park.
A steel challenge begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Bill Mason Pistol Range for both center-fire and rim-fire handguns, as well as pistol caliber carbines. The cost is $10. Setup begins at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later.
For information, contact Charlie Halvorsen at 541-891-1566.
A USPSA match begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the multipurpose range, and is for center-fire handguns only. The cost is $15. Setup begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, and continues at 8 a.m. Sunday, with registration an hour later.
For information, contact Jake Nelson at 541-887-0467.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of trace and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
Recreational soccer registrations end
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues will continue through Friday. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergartners, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept. 20, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
Volleyball officials seek new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
OIT golf challenge set for Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
United Way golf tournament Sept. 14
The 20th annual United Way Community Golf challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, with a four-person scramble to begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $75 per player (Shield Crest members get a discount), and the field is limited to 100 players.
The cost includes cart, breakfast, lunch, golf balls and raffle tickets for more than $4,000 in prizes.
Event chairman Ray Martens says: “To celebrate our 20th anniversary, each team shall receive a free 20-foot length of string to help make those difficult putts. Mulligans also are available.”
All proceeds benefit the United Way and its 15 member social service agencies.
To register, or for more information, call the United Way at 541-882-5558.
Gun club now hosts only Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.