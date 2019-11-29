Spring soccer registrations end Sunday
Early-bird registration for the Spring recreational soccer league ends Sunday, and the cost is $65.
Regular registrations will be accepted from Monday, Dec. 2, through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Snowflake Mile registrations taken
Registrations for the annual Snowflake Mile, which is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, now are being accepted, and will be taken through today.
The one-mile run will start at the intersection of Spring and Main, continue down Main Street and finish at Veterans Memorial Park. Participants will be able to warm up at Modoc Field, but must be in front of the Klamath County Museum no later than 6:25 p.m.
Packet pickup and late registrations on race day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. race day at Asana Yoga and Sole, 1205 Klamath Ave.
A dropoff for sweats will be available in front of the museum until 6:25 p.m., and participants need to place them in a marked, personal bag. They will be available at the finish.
Runners and walkers 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration forms are available at Klamath Union High School, or at Asana. Information on cost and T-shirt is available on the form. Checks should be payable to KUHS, with all proceeds going to the school’s cross country and track and field teams.
Drop-in soccer sessions now underway
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underway.
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Winter coed adult soccer begins Jan. 6
Winter coed adult soccer league play begins Monday, Jan. 6, and the season will run through Feb. 12, for a total of eight games. Games will be played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each day. The cost for the 7versus7 league, including a goalkeeper, is $50 per player, or $450 per team.
Teams will be limited to 18 players each.
Adult volleyball league to begin
An adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older begins Jan. 10, and will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Gun club hosts Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge now uses winter hours
Winter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.