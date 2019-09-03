OIT ready to host Blue-Gold Auction
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Scholarship Auction Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
Individuals who cannot attend or would rather just make a contribution can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Mazama youth cheer camp to begin
Mazama will host its annual Little Vikings cheer camp from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, through Thursday, Sept. 19, at the school cafeteria. Participants then will perform at halftime of Mazama’s Sept. 20 nonleague game against Del Norte.
The cost is $25 per individual, and includes a camp T-shirt. All participants must be potty trained.
Pre-register at Mazama’s home page at www.kcsd.k12.or.us, and payment will be collected on the first evening of camp.
For information or questions, call Kaci Mitchell at 541-883-5024, or mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or Debi Petti at 541-841-8794.
Trio of shoots set for weekend
Three shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters safety and marksmanship training, handling and shooting practice with firearms commonly in use today.
For information about the 9:30 a.m. Saturday event on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, the first sporting clays of the month will be contested, with the cost of 100 birds $23. Signups are before the shoot. Shoots will continue on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, there will be a .22 precision rifle match on the Richard Wickline 600-yard Range. Set up is at 8 a.m., and registration at 9 for the event which will cost $10. For information, contact Wally Klein at 541-281-0011.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of trace and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
OIT golf challenge set for Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
United Way tournament Sept. 14
The 20th annual United Way Community Golf challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, with a four-person scramble to begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $75 per player (Shield Crest members get a discount), and the field is limited to 100 players.
The cost includes cart, breakfast, lunch, golf balls and raffle tickets for more than $4,000 in prizes.
Event chairman Ray Martens says: “To celebrate our 20th anniversary, each team shall receive a free 20-foot length of string to help make those difficult putts. Mulligans also are available.”
All proceeds benefit the United Way and its 15 member social service agencies.
To register, or for more information, call the United Way at 541-882-5558.
Gun club hosts only Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.