OIT to host Oct. 12 scholarship auction
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Scholarship Auction Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
Individuals who cannot attend or would rather just make a contribution can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Mazama hosts junior cheer camp
Mazama will host its annual Little Vikings cheer camp from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the school cafeteria. Participants then will perform at halftime of Mazama’s Sept. 20 nonleague game against Del Norte.
The cost is $25 per individual, and includes a camp T-shirt. All participants must be potty trained.
Pre-register at Mazama’s home page at www.kcsd.k12.or.us, and payment will be collected on the first evening of camp.
For information or questions, call Kaci Mitchell at 541-883-5024, or mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or Debi Petti at 541-841-8794.
Three weekend shoots on tap
Three shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters safety and marksmanship training, handling and shooting practice with firearms commonly in use today.
For information about the 9:30 a.m. Saturday event on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
The first of two sporting clays for the month will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a round of 100 birds will cost $23. Registration is before the shoot. For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, there will be a .22 precision rifle match on the Richard Wickline 600-yard Range. Set up is at 8 a.m., and registration at 9 for the event which will cost $10. For information, contact Wally Klein at 541-281-0011.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of trace and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
Flycasters to hear about healing waters
Retired Army veteran Robert Clark will talk about “Project Healing Waters,” a therapeutic outdoor recreational program to help rehabilitate wounded military members when the Klamath Country Flycasters meet Tuesday at the Waffle Hut.
A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by a raffle and then Clark’s presentation.
All anglers are welcome.
Tech gold tournament Sept. 20
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Gun club holds Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge still uses summer hours
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge sporting clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.