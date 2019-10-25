Basketball officials meet Monday
The Klamath Basin Basketball Officials Association will hold its first meeting of the season at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Brixner Junior High. The meeting is for all new and returning officials.
For information, contact Peter at 541-591-0082, or Joel at 541-281-9826.
Gun club holds Sunday competition
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge using summer hours
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.