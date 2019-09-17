OIT auction set for Oct. 12
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Auction to benefit student-athletes Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
All proceeds will be used toward facility upgrades, defer transportation costs and other expenses incurred by Tech athletes.
Individuals who cannot attend, or would rather make a direct contribution, can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Flycasters to hear about healing
Retired Army veteran Robert Clark will talk about “Project Healing Waters,” a therapeutic outdoor recreational program to help rehabilitate wounded military members when the Klamath Country Flycasters meet Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Waffle Hut.
A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by a raffle and then Clark’s presentation.
All anglers are welcome.
OIT hosts Sept. 20 golf event
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Running Y. Signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin an hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player, or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Just Talk golf tourney Sept. 28
Shield Crest Golf Course will host a charity pro-am tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and the tournament will be limited to the first 18 teams to register. To register, call the pro shop at 541-884-1493.
Benefits will go to the “Just Talk” program aimed at preventing suicide.
There also will be a continental breakfast and dinner available, along with a raffle. Raffle items will be accepted.
Hole sponsors are available by contacting Billy David at 541-810-0700 or billy.david@gmail,com, with corporate sponsorships available by calling 541-238-3223 or contacting christy.david@martashouse.org.
Defensive pistol match Saturday
The lone shooting event scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park is a defensive pistol match on the Bill Mason 50-yard Range.
Setup begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, registration begins an hour later and the match will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $10 and is for center-fire handguns only.
For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of tracer and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.