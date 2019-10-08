Tech Blue Gold Auction is Saturday
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Auction to benefit student-athletes Saturday at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
All proceeds will be used toward facility upgrades, defer transportation costs and other expenses incurred by Tech athletes.
Individuals who cannot attend, or would rather make a direct contribution, can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Flycasters to hear about Deschutes
“Seasons on the Deschutes River” will be presented by Scott Richmond when the Klamath Country Flycasters meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Waffle Hut. Dinner will be followed by the program.
Richmond is executive director of Westfly, a nonprofit website for Western anglers. His program will identify opportunities, problems and solutions encountered by anglers of the Deschutes.
For information, contact Mark at 541-883-1850.
Two shoots scheduled for Saturday
Two shooting events are scheduled for Saturday at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the final sporting clays event of the season.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the shoot to follow about 30 minutes later. The cost is $23 for 100 birds. For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
The Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters will have a training session at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range, and is aimed to provide safety, marksmanship and proper shooting practices with firearms.
For information, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of tracer and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
Pickleball classes set for weekend
A pickleball 101 class will be offered Saturday at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym, with Pickleball 102 set for Sundays, at the gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Race to Zero runs set for Oct. 19
Marta’s House and the 173rd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team have joined to host the “Race to Zero for Domestic Violance” run/walks at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Klamath Falls Regional Airport.
There will be a 2K and 5K race.
Online registration can be done at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=191754. Walk-up registrations close at 1:45 p.m. the day of the race.
“This event is held to honor our victims and survivors of domestic violence, and to promote an environment of healing and safety for all with the hope of reaching zero,” event planner Amber Spotten said.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Gun club hosts Sunday shoots
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge summers in use
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.